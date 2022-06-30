Akumin Reports the Results of its Annual General and Special Meeting

PLANTATION, Fla., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU) (TSX: AKU) (the "Company") held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") today, June 30, 2022, on a virtual meeting platform. A total 52,829,002 shares, representing approximately 59.0% of shares outstanding, were represented at the Meeting or by proxy at the Meeting.
Further to TSX reporting requirements, the voting in relation to the election of directors was conducted at the Meeting and the results were as follows:
Nominee
Vote For
Votes Withheld
Not Voted
Thomas Davies
50,795,166 (99.93)
35,197 (0.07)
1,998,639
Stanley Dunford
50,795,366 (99.93)
34,997 (0.07)
1,998,639
Haichen Huang
50,549,811 (99.45)
280,552 (0.55)
1,998,639
Murray Lee
49,882,539 (98.14)
947,824 (1.87)
1,998,639
Paul Viviano
50,794,111 (99.93)
36,252 (0.07)
1,998,639
James Webb
50,795,366 (99.93)
34,997 (0.07)
1,998,639
James Wyper
50,794,366 (99.93)
35,997 (0.07)
1,998,639
Riadh Zine-El-Abidine
50,648,811 (99.64)
181,552 (0.36)
1,998,639
The appointment of Ernst & Young, LLP, as external auditors, as described in the Company's management proxy circular dated May 17, 2022 (the "Circular"), was duly approved by the requisite number of votes.
In addition, the shareholders passed two special resolutions with the requisite number of votes. The first special resolution authorizes the Company's board of directors, in its sole discretion, to change the Company's jurisdiction of incorporation from the Province of Ontario, Canada, to the State of Delaware in the United States of America. The second special resolution authorizes the Company's board of directors, in its sole discretion, to complete a consolidation, or reverse stock split, of all of the shares of the common stock of the Company on the basis of one new common share for up to every four old common shares. Each such special resolution is more particularly described in the Circular.
About Akumin
Akumin is a national leader in comprehensive outpatient radiology and oncology solutions and a partner of choice for U.S. hospitals, health systems and physician groups. Akumin provides fixed-site outpatient radiology and oncology services through a network of 234 owned and/or operated centers; as well as outpatient radiology and oncology solutions to approximately 1,000 hospitals and health systems across 48 states. Akumin combines clinical and operational expertise with the latest advances in technology and information systems to deliver patient-centered innovation, service standardization and exceptional healthcare value to its patients and partners. For more information, visit www.akumin.com.
