High-Speed Rail: A Prime Example of China's Independent Innovation

High-speed rail (HSR) is an important indicator of the modernization of a country's transportation and a significant reflection of its level of industrialization. Despite developing HSR more than four decades later than developed countries, thanks to the tireless efforts of several generations of railway workers, China has made historic progress in HSR, from trailing other countries, to keeping pace with them, and to leading the world.

So far, China has built the largest and most modern HSR network with 37,900 km in operation and the fastest trains reaching 350 km/h. What is more, China's world-leading HSR system is built with independent intellectual property rights. Watch the video to find out more highlights of China's HSR.

