GameChanger Partners With U.S. Club Lacrosse to Grow its Presence Across the Sport

The partnership makes GameChanger the Exclusive Scorekeeping, Stats, Team Management, and Live Video Streaming App & Technology Partner of US Club Lax

NEW YORK and BRIELLE, N.J., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChanger , the #1 rated youth sports app for live streaming, scheduling, communications, and scorekeeping, today announced a partnership with U.S. Club Lacrosse, the go-to site for the lacrosse community to obtain information on tournaments, rankings, tryouts, clinics, and further details on Club teams. The deal makes DICK'S Sporting Goods' GameChanger the Exclusive Scorekeeping, Stats, Team Management, and Live Video Streaming App & Technology Partner of U.S. Club Lax.

Lacrosse is one of the fastest-growing sports in the U.S. at both the youth and NCAA levels. In 2020, GameChanger released scorekeeping and live streaming capability for lacrosse and six additional sports and since then, GameChanger has seen significant growth in lacrosse games scored over the past year.

"U.S. Club Lax is proud to partner with one of the most innovative technology companies in youth sports," said Dan Noonan, CEO of U.S. Club Lax. "This partnership will enhance the landscape of club lacrosse by giving players, coaches and families greater access to the tens of thousands of competitive games played every year."

As the top media source for families, coaches and players across lacrosse, U.S. Club Lax reaches over 10k unique teams across the country. U.S. Clubs Lax followers can use GameChanger to keep track of the score and live stream video of the games so parents, friends and family members can follow along via the app anytime, anywhere.

"Our partnership with U.S. Club Lacrosse further strengthens our commitment to provide lacrosse and the community around it with the most engaging and memorable seasons they have ever had," said Lisa Kirkpatrick, GameChanger Lacrosse Market Manager. "Working with U.S. Club Lacrosse, we will reach thousands of players, coaches, and family members to improve the experience season-to-season and help promote and grow the game for the long term."

U.S. Clubs Lax joins a growing list of sports entities that have chosen to partner with GameChanger, including True Lacrosse, Coastal Crush Lacrosse, Harlem Lacrosse, Point Guard College Basketball (PGC), Mid American Youth Basketball (MAYB), Little League, USA Baseball, USA Softball, over 20 state athletic associations and more. GameChanger was also recently named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of the Year list in the Sports Technology category.

About GameChanger

GameChanger empowers youth athletes, coaches, and families to stay connected through live streaming, scorekeeping, team management tools and developmental resources. Available on iOS, Android, and the web, GameChanger covers over four million games and over 550,000 teams a year. The app's live streaming and team management technology is available for all youth sports, with deep stats and scorekeeping capability for baseball, softball and basketball. GameChanger is based in New York City and is owned and operated by DICK'S Sporting Goods.

About U.S. Club Lax

U.S. Club Lacrosse is the go-to site for the lacrosse community to obtain information on tournaments, rankings, tryouts, clinics, and further details on Club teams. We created a single site to conduct your research in order to find the best fit for your player or team's developmental needs. USCLUBLAX.com is simple to use and provides a forum for Club and Tournament Directors to keep their information up to date with the rest of the lacrosse community. Our hope is by providing options, each player and team will be able to find the best fit for them, resulting in more competitive and fun lacrosse experience played across the nation.

