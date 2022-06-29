Coinmetro Releases New Mobile App for the Next Wave of Crypto Investors

TALLINN, Estonia, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinmetro, a fast-growing European-based digital currency exchange, has released the newest version of its mobile application, aiming to reduce the barrier to entry and attract crypto novices with an even more intuitive design and new features.

The new Coinmetro Mobile App 5.0 version has been in development for over a year and is an effort to offer the best environment and tools for all the crypto needs of beginners and pros as well. The release features native app functionalities bringing more convenience and ease of use in 4 main sections: Dashboard, Market, Wallet, and Swap.

A redesigned dashboard now includes an upgraded sentiment widget, which allows users to track market dynamics and understand the amount of hype or fear surrounding a specific cryptocurrency without leaving the app and spending time on research. Verified users can see market sentiment of all listed assets with the Top 5 displayed in the dashboard to help them make informed decisions.

The feature aimed specifically at making crypto investing effortless for newcomers is the native Swap tab. Coinmetro users can buy and sell close to 50 cryptocurrencies with just one click, at a fixed rate and with no trading fee.

Kevin Murcko, founder and CEO of Coinmetro, said:

"As we always have, we are continuing to put our clients first and at the center of everything we do at Coinmetro. Regardless of the current market sentiment, we will keep providing the best experience to our loyal client base as well as the growing amount of incoming new users. While many crypto exchanges are laying off their staff and cutting expenses, we are actively hiring and laying the foundation for the next bull run. Despite the fear, crypto adoption will inevitably grow, with many more 'mobile natives' entering the space. By creating simple, transparent, and safe tools we ensure that the new generation of crypto users has unfettered access to the exciting world of modern finance."

The Mobile App 5.0 is just one of many developments the company has introduced since the beginning of 2022. Earlier this year, Coinmetro underwent a rebranding, changing its visual identity as well as refining its mission and values. In Q3 2022 the company plans to release the new version of its copy trading platform, which has seen great demand from Coinmetro's community and beyond.

About Coinmetro:

Founded in 2018 in Tallinn, Estonia by Kevin Murcko (Founder & CEO), Coinmetro is on a mission to ensure everyone, everywhere has safe access to life-changing opportunities. Boasting a fourfold YOY increase in the number of users in 2021 vs 2020, the company is one of Europe's fastest growing regulated cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinmetro's user-centered ecosystem offers a variety of simple, transparent tools for crypto investment, trading, and passive income.

