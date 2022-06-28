Speede Fitness draws massive crowds at IHRSA as company continues to disrupt the fitness industry

UFC fighter Michael Chandler and Olympian Lauren Sesselmann help build buzz as Speede launches on Indiegogo

CHICAGO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Speede Fitness, a Chicago-area strength training startup that is launching a revolutionary connected fitness machine in fall 2022, stunned the crowd at the IHRSA convention as the first company to make isokinetic, eccentric and isotonic training available in one machine. Now available for purchase on Indiegogo, the groundbreaking Speede Challenger quickly became the talk of Miami Beach during the fitness industry's premiere event.

"From the show floor to the after-parties, people I talked to were buzzing about Speede," said Debra Strougo Frohlich, founder of Rowhouse and member of the National Health & Fitness Alliance Advisory Council. "They drew a huge crowd and were the clear consensus as the most innovative and disruptive company at IHRSA this year."

Speede's live training session with Michael Chandler drew over 200 attendees to its booth on Thursday, June 23, when the UFC lightweight contender demonstrated a variety of movements in Speede's isotonic and isokinetic modes, including upper body and lower body exercises. Leveraging Speede's ability to handle the demands of elite athletes, Chandler briefly squatted with over 1,100 lbs of resistance.

"I've been talking about it and working out on it, but it was time for the whole world to see it," said Chandler, who serves as Speede's Chief Athletic Officer. "This machine is going to help everyone get stronger faster, and it was an honor to help share Speede's technology with so many people."

During the event, attendees also took part in their own personal demos, talked with Speede's engineering team, and met Speede Pro Athlete Lauren Sesselmann, a professional soccer player and former member of the Canada National Team.

In addition to Chandler and Sesselmann, Speede has earned praise from athletes across major sports leagues, including Justin Fields, Cole Kmet and Jaylon Johnson from the Chicago Bears, Justin Simmons from the Denver Broncos, Marquez Valdes-Scantling from the Kansas City Chiefs, and Mason Plumlee from the Charlotte Hornets, all of whom have become equity holders in the company.

"Our breakthrough technology has been one of the best-kept secrets in fitness and recovery—until now," said Dan Mooney, Co-Founder of Speede. "We were blown away by the response at IHRSA, and we can't wait to reach more people through our Indiegogo campaign which goes live today. People everywhere are about to discover Speede for themselves and find out what we've known for so long: that this is going to be the most effective and efficient machine that the strength training industry has ever seen," said Greg Tepas, Co-Founder of Speede.

