Loc Invests $17M in Equipment for St. Marys, Ohio Facility

Investment will increase production capacity for award-winning Trackman® product line by 33%

PLYMOUTH, Mich., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loc Performance Products, LLC today announced a substantial investment of 17 million USD in capital equipment at its facility in St. Marys, Ohio. This investment will increase production capacity for the award-winning Trackman® product line by 33%.

Based in Plymouth, Mich., USA, Loc Performance is a premier full-service provider of mobility systems, vehicle hulls, armored cabs and armor kits for military and industrial applications. With proven capabilities in product design and development through production, Loc offers high quality solutions with exceptional customer service and highly competitive pricing. Learn more at www.locperformance.com. (PRNewsfoto/Loc Performance Products) (PRNewswire)

With market demand for Trackman products projected to continue increase over the next several years, Loc is investing in new build equipment and curing cells to meet customer demand. The new equipment will increase rubber track output by 4000 tracks annually. Implementation will start this July and is planned to be completed by August of 2023.

"While agriculture track is a new product line for Loc, this investment is evidence that we are fully committed to this market," said Loc Performance CEO Lou Burr. "We consider this phase one of our investment, with a phase two next year that will further increase our capacity."

Since it opened in 1940, the St. Marys production facility has built a rich history of providing tracks for harsh vehicle environments, beginning with military track systems that remain a core product line today. The St. Marys operation is the home of the innovative Trackman® brand of agricultural and construction rubber tracks and related products, a growing product line.

Trackman® products, introduced by St. Marys, have continued to pioneer advances in technology for the rubber track industry. St. Marys was the first to engineer positive-drive tracks and brought innovations like galvanized cable, ARMORLUG and ARMORLUG ULTRA construction to the industry, ensuring Trackman® tracks offer strength and service life that remain unequaled by competitors.

About Loc Performance

Loc Performance, headquartered in Plymouth, MI, provides track systems, mechanical products, fabricated structures, and assemblies for both military and industrial applications. With proven capabilities in product design and development through production, Loc offers comprehensive solutions and exceptional customer service to produce the highest quality products at competitive pricing. Loc has over 1,750,000 square feet of manufacturing space with facilities in Plymouth, Lansing, and Lapeer, Michigan, and St. Marys, Ohio with more than 950 total employees. Learn more at www.locperformance.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Loc Performance Products