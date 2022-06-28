HURLEY EXCELLENCE ON DISPLAY AT THE OI RIO PRO

The HURLEY team dominates both the Men's & Women's finals at the Oi Rio Pro.

SAQUAREMA, Brazil, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It was a heater of a finals day for team Hurley at the Oi Rio Pro, held in Saquarema, Brazil about two hours outside of Rio De Janeiro. Three-time event winner (now four-time!) Filipe Toledo originally hails from São Paulo, so it's no wonder that Toledo had massive fan support on the beach in Brazil. That, paired with his yellow-jersey momentum and knack for Brazilian beach breaks sent Toledo to a place he's getting more and more familiar with: first. Not only did he take the W in Saquarema, he did it with a perfect 10 — one of his best executed in-contest airs in years.

5x World Champion Carissa Moore (Photo Credit: WSL) (PRNewswire)

5x World Champion Carissa Moore is up to her old tricks again, which is to say, winning. In the dying minutes of the Women's Finals in Saquarema, Moore was in search of a 7.5, which she found (and then some), her heat-winning wave clocking in at a 9.5. Meaning, Moore left the contest much how she started it: in the yellow jersey.

"What a day for Team Hurley! I got to enjoy the show with a nice cup of coffee and watch Carissa and Filipe, the two most consistent surfers of the season get back on top! Riss nailing the last minute 9.5 had me jumping through the roof straight into Filipe and one of the biggest backside airs ever — a perfect 10. To say the least, my day was made by 9am," said Brett Simpson, Hurley's head of Sports Marketing.

With these superior showings, both Moore and Toledo are the first to qualify for the Final 5 event at Lower Trestles. Stay tuned for more action from the WSL as competitors set their sights on the next event, the Corona Open at J-Bay in South Africa, running July 12-21 at worldsurfleague.com .

ABOUT HURLEY

Born from Water, Hurley was founded in Huntington Beach in 1999 on the principle of empowering and fueling the voice of the next generation. Through the lens of inclusion, Hurley has partnered with the world's best musicians, surfers, skateboarders and more, growing into a global youth culture brand with roots sunk deep in beach lifestyle. Our unique blend of style and performance has Hurley sitting as the global benchmark for innovation both in and out of water. The world of Hurley can be found on www.hurley.com , and our Instagram, TikTok & YouTube channels are where our journey can be followed.

Contact: ERyan@Bluestarall.com

4x Event Winner Filipe Toledo (Photo Credit: WSL) (PRNewswire)

Hurley Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bluestar Alliance LLC