Green Street's DataLink Provides Easy Access to a Wealth of Proprietary Commercial Real Estate Data

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Street, the preeminent provider of commercial real estate intelligence in the U.S. and Europe, has launched an enhanced DataLink Excel plug-in, expanding its suite of analytical tools for property- and portfolio-level analysis. DataLink offers over 1,000 unique metrics across Green Street's U.S. and Pan-European products, covering operating fundamentals, commercial property price indices, market grades and forecasts, detailed REIT data sets, and much more.

"Green Street is committed to continuous product innovation, and the latest version of DataLink brings numerous enhancements to the user experience, expanded historical time series, and much improved transparency via an all-new data dictionary," explains Andrew McCulloch, Managing Director, and Global Head of Data & Analytics for Green Street. "DataLink, along with our recently launched API and all-new web platform, give investors multiple access points to our deep and valuable data."

Green Street is the preeminent provider of actionable commercial real estate research, news, data, analytics, and advisory services in the U.S. and Europe. For more than 35 years, Green Street has delivered unparalleled intelligence and trusted data on the public and private real estate markets, helping investors, banks, lenders, and other industry participants optimize investment and strategic decisions. The firm delivers exclusive market information, conclusion-driven insights, and predictive analytics through a SaaS platform. To learn more, please visit www.greenstreet.com.

