Open XR Forum Releases Specifications for Enhanced Management of Intelligent Coherent Optical Pluggables

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open XR Forum announced today its first approved specification defining a new paradigm for enhanced network management of pluggable coherent optical technology. This specification, developed through a collaboration of leading global service providers, establishes the framework for solving challenges associated with managing advanced coherent optical engines and features as they are deployed in a wider variety of networking devices such as routers, servers, and mobile radios.

www.openxrforum.org (PRNewsfoto/Open XR Forum) (PRNewswire)

Open XR Forum announces its first approved specification.

The development of Open XR Forum's first specification paves the way for creating an architecture that seamlessly disaggregates the management of intelligent Open XR-compliant pluggable transceivers from host devices. The same management framework could be used to manage features in any advanced coherent module. By clearly delineating transport and IP management functions, this management architecture resolves the remaining obstacles to widespread deployment of IP over DWDM. At the same time, it establishes a foundation for managing emerging point-to-multipoint coherent networks based on XR-compliant pluggable transceivers. The result is a seamless and holistic management solution that will facilitate deployment of powerful coherent optical engines closer to the network edge, fueling network growth and enabling new services within existing network management frameworks.

The complete specification, "Open XR Management Architecture," can be downloaded from the Open XR Forum website under "Documents" here.

About Open XR Forum

Open XR Forum was founded to foster collaboration between its members to facilitate the adoption and accelerate the growth of network architectures leveraging intelligent point-to-point and point-to-multipoint coherent pluggable transceivers. Members will work to ensure the products and services developed align with existing standards and operational models by driving the standardization of network interfaces and electro-mechanical hardware interfaces, demonstrating interoperability, establishing multi-sourcing potential, and developing and publishing new specifications as needed. This will accelerate the wide adoption and deployment of XR optics' innovative technology by a broad spectrum of network operators in a wide variety of applications. Open XR Forum membership is intended for network operators, network equipment vendors, and component suppliers. For more information, visit www.openxrforum.org.

Media Contact

Engage PR for Open XR Forum

Jeannette Bitz

jbitz@engagepr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Open XR Forum