InventHelp Presents Safety Stroller Attachment (LAX-1406)

PITTSBURGH, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to help save children's lives while crossing the street in a stroller. I thought of this idea after hearing about a woman and child being hit by a car. This idea would help prevent strollers from being pushed into the street before the parent can view the traffic conditions and any threatening vehicles," said the inventor, from Los Angeles, Calif. "This is a unique attachment for a stroller that increases the safety for the child when crossing the street. It is also convenient, lightweight and easy to store when not in use."

The STROLLER SAFETY DEVICE enhances stroller safety when crossing the street. In doing so, it offers a better standing point for viewing cars that otherwise may not be seen. As a result, it provides parents with time to react to motorists, especially red light runners. This could help to prevent strollers from being hit which would reduce injuries and deaths while also providing parents with peace of mind, especially when crossing streets.

