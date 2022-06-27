American Elevator Group Introduces Customized Web Journey with 'My AEG'

Interactive Website Adapts Specifically to Each Visitor for Personalized Experience

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Elevator Group ("AEG"), one of the fastest-growing groups of select and experienced elevator service providers in the United States, introduces My AEG – a unique website approach that instantly elevates the user journey. Video highlights of the experience can be seen here .

Far from a static website, My AEG opens a dialogue with the visitor, and adapts the site content to their role, areas of interest, and geographical location. It offers curated content for property managers, superintendents, consultants, jobseekers, industry suppliers, and more – with various topics such as modernizing elevators, finding a service company, improving elevator efficiency, and more.

"We all have different challenges, goals, and motivations, and we wanted a website that recognizes that," said John Curzon, VP of Marketing and Communications for American Elevator Group. "This site delivers relevant information, customized for the individual – and makes it easy to connect to a human being when the time is right to have a conversation."

While the site offers easy access to relevant content, it also provides a fast track to connect and engage with an elevator service company that is best suited to a specific property type, location, and equipment. With the help of cookies, the site remembers what a visitor is interested in and updates the My AEG content for future visits as new content is added.

According to AEG, this launch is just the beginning. Over the next few weeks and months, the company plans to build out its website with even more educational, inspirational and helpful content. The company's goal is to assist its customers, partners, and suppliers in making smarter, more educated decisions that make sense for their business.

"At the end of the day, it's not about elevators – it's about people," added Curzon. "We're not some static, distant elevator corporation. We're here to start conversations, to make connections, to engage with people. And for us, this website takes a huge leap towards helping us do that even better."

Founded in 2020, American Elevator Group (AEG) is the largest independent elevator service provider in North America. The group consists of independent elevator companies that deliver local expertise and customer service across 21 states. Backed by significant resources in safety, finance, technology, marketing, and operations, the group is in a continuous state of growth. For more information on AEG, visit www.americanelevator.com

