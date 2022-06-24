Russian Pop Band Little Big Drops New Single Generation Cancellation - An Anti-War Manifesto

First North American Drop After Being Exiled by Their Home Country

WATCH HERE

LISTEN HERE & HERE

(Download Artwork Here)

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viral hitmakers and one of the most popular Russian bands, Little Big, whose video count has more than 2 billion views with previous single Skibidi becoming their most popular video with more than 500 million views and UNO, also a record breaker for the band - becoming the most viewed video in the history of the Eurovision Song Contest YouTube channel with impressive 187 million views, is bringing to the United States for the first time their new single and music video Generation Cancellation. Recently exiled from their homeland for releasing a bold anti-war statement directed by Alina Pasok and Ilia Prusikin, the band is making a powerful stand with this new track.

Generation Cancellation - Cover (PRNewswire)

Known for their apolitical position, Generation Cancellation comes at a time when being Russian and apolitical is simply impossible, indeed it's impossible not to react to the current state of things. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine many Russian citizens needed to choose a side and unfortunately those vocal against the war in Ukraine and Russia's external and internal politics had to escape the country for their own safety and safety of their families.

Generation Cancellation is the band's visual manifesto criticizing the war, the politics, the propaganda in their signature style through a series of scenes filled with socio-political references and easter eggs. Sonically, the track is a tribute to Ilia's favorite bands such as Nirvana and The Prodigy.

"We love our country, but we disagree so much with the war in Ukraine and we believe that any kind of war is unacceptable. We condemn the actions of the Russian government and we were so disgusted by the Russian war propaganda that we decided to leave everything behind and start our lives from scratch," shares Ilia Prusikin, the band's frontman.

Little Big is a Los Angeles-based punk-pop-rave band with a super-virus audio-visual project and a fanbase expanding through the USA, Russia, Ukraine, Spain, Canada, United Kingdom, France and more. Known for their collaborations with international artists such as Oliver Tree, Tommy Cash, Ghostemane, Clean Bandit, Sacha Baron Cohen and more.

Follow Little Big on Social:

YouTube | TikTok | Instagram | Facebook

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Little Big