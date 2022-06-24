BEQUANT integrates with Fireblocks to offer its institutional clients DeFi access for the first time

SAINT JULIAN'S, Malta, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BEQUANT, the digital asset prime brokerage and exchange, is pleased to announce its integration of Fireblocks' MPC-based wallet technology and its decentralized finance (DeFi) capabilities into BEQUANT's proprietary platform. With this integration, BEQUANT adds a groundbreaking DeFi offering to its institutional clients for the first time.

Integrating Fireblocks with BEQUANT's proprietary asset transfer tool will bring the functionality of BEQUANT's prime brokerage platform to the next level.

BEQUANT chose Fireblocks for its unique DeFi offering, as well as its market-leading custody technology. BEQUANT's custody agnostic approach and Fireblocks' custody technology allows clients to safekeep assets off exchange.

Twelve months ago, the DeFi space was worth around $14bn. Now, estimates put its value at $72.5bn*. Institutional interest and investment has driven the majority of this growth. Now, funds are actively engaging with the space to take advantage of the next period of expansion through the mass adoption of DeFi.

BEQUANT is an ecosystem of services for institutional clients, a true one-stop solution in the digital asset world. Its 150+ institutional clients are offered direct market access to multiple trading venues, simplified KYC and compliance verification and an ability to create multi crypto and fiat accounts.

BEQUANT users benefit from up to 15x portfolio margining & leverage, dedicated 24/7 customer support and an individual client manager, as well as OTC block trade execution, fiat-to-crypto trading, and now, DeFi access.

George Zarya, Founder and CEO, BEQUANT, commented: "Entering DeFi is becoming increasingly important for institutions and we are proud to partner with Fireblocks to help our institutional clients access this new market."

"As well as offering access to DeFi, will we also be able to offer our clients an additional custody solution through Fireblocks. We look forward to building a long and fruitful relationship with the Fireblocks team."

*DeFiLlama.com

