Vori Health Strengthens Technology and Product Executive Team with Industry Leaders

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vori Health, an award-winning, nationwide, virtual-first musculoskeletal (MSK) medical practice pioneering a unique care model announced the addition of new product and technology executives to its senior leadership team. These new executives will strengthen and scale Vori Health's product and technology as the company continues to accelerate its mission to deliver an integrated patient experience and improved outcomes through its multidisciplinary approach, clinical excellence, and whole-person care model that goes well beyond other offerings in the MSK sector.

Vori Health strengthens its technology and product leadership teams now that it has expanded across the United States .

David Berzin joined as Chief Product Officer earlier this year to lead Vori Health's product and data disciplines, building inclusive and impactful digital experiences for patients, providers, and partners. Prior to joining Vori Health, David's vast experience in leading healthcare product and data teams includes serving as CPO at Proper, Product Lead at Mindbloom, and Founding Product Lead at Parsley Health. David previously served as VP of social platforms and data strategy at Viacom, leading the digital experiences and data stacks used across the websites, apps, and broadcast experience of brands including MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and Paramount Pictures.

John Walsh joins as Chief Technology Officer charged with leading Vori Health's technology strategy and scaling to further support its nationwide expansion. Prior to joining the company, John was CTO at Zipari, a leading healthcare insurance consumer experience platform, as well as CTO at Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield. John has also served as Chief Architect for Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield and HealthNow. John brings significant payor technological experience, digital consumer experience, as well as alternative payment models and predictive analytics expertise. Dedicated to the Quadruple Aim, John is passionate about using technology to improve the patient experience, drive better health outcomes, reduce costs, and enhance the clinician experience.

Vori Health is now serving the entire continental United States with its suite of multidisciplinary services, including board-certified physicians trained in MSK/orthopedics, nurse practitioners & physician associates trained in MSK/orthopedics, physical therapists, nurses, registered dieticians, social workers, health coaches, as well as prescription management, imaging management, and full care offerings for non-operative, pre-operative, and post-operative MSK conditions. With plans for further expansion, John & David join Vori Health at a technological and product inflection point, as the company enters more sophisticated, value-based economic arrangements.

"Vori Health is ecstatic to have these outstanding leaders join our team. Their proven track records will further accelerate our novel healthcare experience that takes care to another level," said Co-Founder and CEO, Ryan A. Grant, M.D. "David and John are impressive and will further our mission to fundamentally transform clinical care delivery," said Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Mary O'Connor, MD. "We continue to strengthen our team in order to better serve our growing partners and patients, as well as practice medicine using our novel care delivery model," Dr. Grant added.

"With musculoskeletal pain and injury remaining the top cause of global disability, a rising prevalence, and economic pressures driving growing costs, this is the perfect time for healthcare transformation and innovation," said Dr. O'Connor. Vori Health will continue to scale its full-stack medical offering across the U.S. and will always welcome forward-thinking partners to join forces on its journey to transform care delivery across the nation and beyond.

About Vori Health

Vori Health is an all-inclusive medical and health provider practicing a holistic, integrated approach to musculoskeletal care. The organization offers full-service physical medicine and rehabilitation care, physical therapy, prescriptions, imaging & lab ordering, health coaching, nutritional guidance, community support, and premium instructional content. The team consists of carefully selected, board-certified physicians and licensed healthcare providers, and provides health services that are accessible at the click of a button from the comfort, convenience, and privacy of a patient's home. Learn more at www.vorihealth.com.

