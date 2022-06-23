NABIS CANNABIS DRIVERS RATIFY FIRST CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS LOCAL 630

Contract Includes Massive Wage and Benefit Increases

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivers and fleet maintenance workers at Nabis Cannabis have voted overwhelmingly to ratify their first contract with Teamsters Local 630. It is the first collective bargaining agreement at the rapidly-growing cannabis distribution company.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

"I'm incredibly proud of the tenacity and courage that was demonstrated by this group of workers," said Lou Villalvazo, Local 630 Secretary-Treasurer. "What they have done at this company can serve as a model for successful organizing and bargaining throughout the California cannabis industry moving forward."

"These workers are the most critical component of the company's success and they deserve a collective bargaining agreement that reflects that," said Peter Finn, Teamsters Food Processing Division Director. "A Teamster contract ensures that cannabis workers have prosperous, long-term careers in this exciting and burgeoning industry."

The three-year contract includes a number of significant improvements. These include wage increases of at least 28 percent throughout the lifetime of the agreement, four weeks of paid vacation, paid sick days, paid holidays, guaranteed minimum of 40 hours per week and more. The agreement also provides these young workers with the opportunity to retire with dignity by being part of the Western Conference of Teamsters Pension Trust.

"I can say that I'm thankful for all my co-workers' determination and unity, and to Local 630 for all their guidance and assistance," said Driver Jordan Davis. "They gave all of us the opportunity to achieve our union and our first contract, which will change our lives. Thanks to Teamsters, I now have a career instead of a job."

Established in 1937, Teamsters Local 630 represents workers in various industries, from clerical, warehouse, professional drivers, food service, liquor, food processing, dairy and more. For more information, go to http://www.teamsters630.org/.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877

mmcquaid@teamster.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Teamsters Local 630