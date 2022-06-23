Artio Medical Appoints Joseph Ingoglia as Chief Commercial Officer

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artio Medical, Inc., a medical device company developing innovative products for the peripheral vascular, neurovascular, and cardiology markets, today announced the appointment of veteran medical device executive Joseph Ingoglia as Chief Commercial Officer. Ingoglia will be responsible for building Artio's sales and marketing teams and driving revenue growth from the commercialization of the Company's broad and deep product pipeline, with an initial focus on the upcoming launch of the Company's first product, the Solus Gold™ Embolization Device.

Ingoglia brings over 30 years of sales and marketing experience to Artio with success building and leading medical device commercial teams. Most recently, Ingoglia served as the Vice President of US Sales for Medtronic's neurovascular business where he was responsible for national accounts, sales operations, and field sales. Prior to Medtronic, Ingoglia co-founded and served as Chief Commercial Officer for Proximo Medical where he was responsible for corporate strategy, business development, and marketing. Prior to this, Ingoglia had commercial leadership roles with increasing responsibility with several industry-leading medical device companies including Boston Scientific, Guidant, Edwards Life Sciences, and Spectranetics.

"Joe's experience building and leading commercial teams and successfully launching innovative medical devices into competitive markets made him our first choice for Chief Commercial Officer and I am so pleased to welcome him to our senior leadership team," commented F. Nicholas Franano, MD, President and CEO of Artio Medical. "Joe has consistently shown the ability to establish good relationships, work collaboratively with others, and build trust as a leader. Artio will need to recruit, train, and lead sales and marketing teams for the peripheral vascular, neurovascular, and cardiology markets in order to meet our goal of successfully launching several new products each year, and I am confident Joe is the right person to lead Artio's commercial team."

"For me, Artio is a once-in-career opportunity to launch a portfolio of high value, first in class and best in class products that address longstanding unmet medical needs with important clinical outcomes," noted Ingoglia. "As we bring our first product to market, I look forward to building a strong commercial team and establishing a solid foundation for future growth."

About Artio Medical

Artio Medical is a medical device company committed to developing innovative products for the treatment of peripheral vascular, neurovascular, and cardiovascular diseases. For more information, please visit www.artio.com.

About the Solus Gold Embolization Device

Continued blood flow through damaged or diseased blood vessels can result in life-threatening bleeding and other serious medical conditions. Peripheral vascular embolization is a minimally invasive procedure that blocks or reduces blood flow in blood vessels. The Solus Gold Embolization Device combines a flexible catheter assembly and a non-porous, balloon-like gold implant for easy delivery, precise placement, and immediate vessel occlusion.

