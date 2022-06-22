PEPSI IS GIVING AWAY DOZENS OF UNAPOLOGETIC NEW YORK EXPERIENCES AT THE CITY'S MOST ICONIC LOCATIONS FOR LOCALS TO ENJOY AN ICE-COLD PEPSI

Pepsi is Celebrating the Best of The City with a Summer of Giveaways, Including One Grand Prize Winner Unlocking a Year's Worth of NYC Experiences Like Concerts, Sporting Events, Renowned Dining, and More

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer in New York City is about unapologetic enjoyment. From the sizzling heat from the sidewalks to picnics on packed park lawns, summer is a New York thing – and so is Pepsi.

To kick off the summer, Pepsi is giving New Yorkers the chance to win quintessential Big Apple experiences from the brand's iconic partners across the city including concerts, sporting events, renowned dining and more. (PRNewswire)

To kick off the season, the New York-based brand is giving locals the chance to win quintessential Big Apple experiences from jamming out at a Madison Square Garden concert to catching a game at Yankee Stadium. Starting today, fans can enter to win New York experiences from Pepsi's iconic partners across the five boroughs, all best enjoyed with an ice-cold Pepsi.

"As a brand local to New York, we want to celebrate what being a New Yorker means in the most authentic way," said Nancy Rooney, PBNA North Division Chief Marketing Officer. "What better way to honor our own New York roots and celebrate with locals than with meaningful experiences at some of the City's most sought after places."

Twenty-five winners will win experiences beloved by lifelong New Yorkers and newcomers alike, with one lucky grand prize winner unlocking an entire year of free experiences including:

Tickets to a concert at Madison Square Garden

A chance to watch your New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium

A sunny day outing with unbeatable skyline views at the Seaport's Pier 17

A break from apartment AC with a staycation at the New York Marriott Marquis

Dining experiences at world-famous destinations including Katz's Deli, Junior's Restaurant and Bakery, and Marcus Samuelsson's Red Rooster

A night of laughs at the Gotham Comedy Club

A legendary meal at Sparks Steakhouse , one of New York's oldest steakhouses

Top-tier views and dining at One World Observatory

and more!

Fans have until July 17, 2022, to enter by scanning the QR code in-store at local bodegas, corner delis, neighborhood grocers, and supermarkets, at bus stops and subway stations, and on billboards around the city or by heading to www.PepsiNYC.com.

Pepsi is proud to bring back the iconic, custom, collectible New York City labels from last year's "Pepsi. It's a New York Thing!" campaign. These custom labels and Pepsi packs were made just for New York City, featuring recognizable landmarks including the Brooklyn Bridge, Times Square, and a shout-out to the classic NYC hot dog vendor. The packaging continues to be available in 20oz. and 1.25-liter bottles of Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar and Diet Pepsi across the city at local bodegas, corner delis, neighborhood grocers, and larger regional supermarkets.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com .

