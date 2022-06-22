Nutella® Announces Its First-Ever Nutella Fancake Awards Winners

Honoring the Top Six Fan-voted Indie Pancake Spots in the United States

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakfasts are getting topped with more excitement and surprise for residents of six towns across America as Nutella® announces the inaugural winners of The Nutella® Fancake Awards, going to the top six fan-voted independent pancake restaurants across America.

Nutella, the undisputed king of pancake toppings, asked pancake lovers around the country to nominate their favorite independently owned pancake spots for a chance to win the latest coveted restaurant industry top honor. After sifting through short stacks and tall, Nutella is excited to share the fans' favorite spots that serve up the best pancake recipes and lend the warmest atmospheres for cozy and memorable pancake breakfasts.

2022 Nutella Fancake Awards Winners

Steve's Diner ( Exeter, NH )

The Pancake Pantry ( Franklin, TN )

The Magnolia Pancake Haus ( San Antonio, TX )

Pancake House ( Lubbock, TX )

Ricas Crepas ( Los Angeles, CA )

Cedric's Family Restaurant ( Idaho Falls, ID )

"Nutella is thrilled to announce the winners of our first-ever Nutella Fancake Awards," shares Endri Shtylla, Marketing Director, Nutella® at Ferrero U.S.A. "Pancakes and the local small businesses that serve them, spread so much joy to people who go out to breakfast with friends and family. These pancake restaurants are integral parts of our communities and we look forward to helping them continue the tradition of creating special breakfast moments."

For winning The Fancakes, Nutella will give all six pancake spots a $5,000 grant and year's supply of Nutella to spread more joy to their loyal patrons. The fan-voted winners will also receive new hardware in the form of a sparkling Nutella Fancakes trophy and team up with Nutella to create an exclusive Nutella pancake recipe that embodies how special each spot is to their local community.

To learn more about The Nutella Fancake Awards winners and try their famous recipes at home, visit Nutella.com.

Nutella

Nutella® was born in 1964. The unique hazelnut spread that millions of people around the world love, is made with a meticulous selection of high-quality ingredients and an exacting, artisan-inspired production. Today, the popular hazelnut spread is available in around 160 countries worldwide.

About Ferrero

For over 70 years, Ferrero has created products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba, Italy into the third largest confectionery company in the world. Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and continues to spread joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac® and Fannie May® chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its portfolio in 2018 with the addition of Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Baby Ruth®, 100Grand® and other legendary chocolate brands.

We are a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in eight offices and ten plants and warehouses in North America, including a cocoa processing plant in Brantford, Ontario and a planned chocolate processing factory in Bloomington, Illinois. Instilled in every aspect of our business is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and their passion for quality, creativity, and innovation. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and @FerreroNACorp on Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

