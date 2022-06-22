Leidos' DES Contract Win, Largest in Company History, is Upheld by the GAO

RESTON, Va., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, announced today that the Defense Enclave Services (DES) contract awarded by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) was upheld by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) after a thorough and disciplined review. The single-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract was initially awarded in February 2022 and holds a total estimated value of $11.5 billion if all options are exercised. It includes a four-year base period of performance followed by three two-year option periods.

"We are pleased the Government Accountability Office has affirmed the Defense Information Systems Agency's award," said Gerry Fasano, Leidos Defense Group President. "Leidos is deeply committed to DISA's critical mission, and never stopped preparing for the program's success. Our robust and continuous preparation has positioned us to start delivering benefits to the user base on or ahead of the current planned schedule, and we look forward to leveraging our decades of technological expertise to support mission success."

Through the DES contract, Leidos will support DISA's mission by consolidating enterprise IT services at a global scale and by providing standardized, responsive and cost-effective solutions. The program involves a wide range of IT services for more than 370,000 users spanning 22 Department of Defense (DoD) agencies and field activities with over 500 sites both in the U.S. and abroad. This work will focus on mission value and user experience, while improving cybersecurity, network availability, and reliability for Fourth Estate agencies.

DISA is headquartered at Fort George G. Meade in Maryland and supports joint warfighters, national level leaders, and other mission and coalition partners across the full spectrum of military operations with information sharing capabilities, command and control solutions and global enterprise infrastructure.

