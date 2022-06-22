HAVN Life To Be Featured On Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid

The Company's segment will be aired on public television networks across the U.S. starting in July, with interviews featuring CEO Tim Moore and the team leading HAVN Life's Research and Development

VANCOUVER, BC, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: HAVN) (OTC: HAVLF) (FSE: 5NP) (the "Company" or "HAVN Life") a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychoactive compounds and the development of natural health products, is pleased to announce it will be featured in an upcoming Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid episode, airing in July. The episode of Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid will be distributed to more than 170 public television stations throughout the United States, reaching 60 million households throughout the year.

The segment includes an in-depth interview with HAVN Life CEO, Tim Moore, as well as clips from Chief Psychedelic Officer, Dr. Ivan Casselman, and Chief Research Officer, Alexzander Samuelsson, where they discuss the Company's end-to-end research, extraction, formulation, and delivery of naturally derived psilocybin, and some of the strategic, research and supply partnerships HAVN Life has secured. They also touch on HAVN Life's commitment to advancing psychedelic medicine through clinical research and therapeutic use as a ground-breaking medicine with the potential to provide better mental and cognitive health solutions at a global scale.

"We're absolutely thrilled to be a part of the Viewpoint Project and in the illustrious company of previous guests including former U.S. Secretary of State, Colin Powell, Governor of Iowa Kim Reynolds and the 41st President of the United States, George H.W. Bush, among others," says HAVN Life CEO, Tim Moore. "The format of the program provides a unique educational platform for the most talked about issues of the day, and we truly feel that psychedelics deserve such a platform. We are proud to be a part of the movement that is helping to redefine and rehabilitate psychedelics in the popular imagination," he adds.

"From the very start, our mission has been to bring medicine to the people," says HAVN Life Chief Psychedelic Officer, Dr. Ivan Casselman. "I am excited to see all the global momentum in psychedelic medicine – the future is bright," he adds.

"As part of the evolving psychedelic industry, I'm proud of the way HAVN Life has been able to take a leading role in sharing information and perspectives on the history of psychedelics, its usage, and the huge potential that psilocybin-based therapies have to offer," says Alexzander Samuelsson, Chief Research Officer at HAVN Life. "Through our work and partnerships, we are building a pathway to healing and relief for those suffering from mental health issues, which many people have been dealing with during the past two years of pandemic lockdowns, isolation, opportunity and personal losses," he adds.

The HAVN Life segment on Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid will make its debut on public television in July. Additionally, a recently produced network-quality commercial featuring HAVN Life's natural health products will debut twice during prime time on Fox Business in July. The commercials will continue to air up to 400 times during the year, reaching 84 million homes on networks such as CNBC, CNN Headline News, The Learning Channel, Discovery and Discovery Life, among others.

The Company also announces that on May 26, 2022, it granted 3,000,000 stock options to Tim Moore and 1,000,000 stock options to Gordon Clissold. The stock options are exercisable for a period of five (5) years at a price of $0.06 per common share.

About HAVN Life Sciences Inc.

HAVN Life Sciences is a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of APIs, the development of natural health products, and innovative therapies to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind.

Through its research division, HAVN Labs, the company has developed an end-to-end supply chain of GMP naturally derived psychedelic compounds for research that will define the future of modern medicine. With its new line of natural health products, HAVN Life offers a full range of high-quality mushroom and plant extracts that help boost immune function, reduce inflammation and support a healthy lifestyle.

About the Viewpoint Project

The goal of the Viewpoint Project is to enlighten the audience by delivering diverse informational and educational documentaries by covering a variety of issues and topics. Viewpoint Project is on the cutting edge of the television documentary industry, producing top quality programming for Public Television. Viewpoint Project is dedicated to the mission of developing and distributing social and educational programming about our neighbors, our community, and world. Each story has one thing in common – changing our lives for the better.

