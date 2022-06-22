DartPoints Grows Partner Program & Sales Leadership with New Channel Chief, Jackie Steinberg

DALLAS, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DartPoints , the leading edge digital infrastructure provider, announces the appointment of Jackie Steinberg as Channel Chief, a new role for the company. Steinberg will lead DartPoints' expanding channel program, develop and nurture relationships with the channel community, and ultimately scale and streamline DartPoints' channel sales function. Formerly Regional Partner Development Manager for AT&T, Steinberg was responsible for expanding AT&T Business and ACC Business Services through Technology Services Distributors and their partners.

Jackie Steinberg (PRNewswire)

"Jackie brings a unique blend of leadership, passion, and industry experience to the team, and we look forward to seeing how our channel partner program will flourish with her at the helm," said Monty Blight , VP of Sales for DartPoints. "Whether delivering our hybrid cloud and colocation services or next generation edge services, the channel will greatly benefit from Jackie's expertise and sales prowess."

Steinberg has 13 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, building and sustaining high-performance sales teams, and establishing and maintaining relationships with key clients and strategic partners. Steinberg was responsible for the re-launch of AT&T's Colocation Ecosystem across all TSDs and their Partners, as well as launching and successfully making the first ever sale within the ACC Business portfolio. As Regional Channel Director of Nitel, prior to her role at AT&T, she consecutively ranked as the company's Top Channel Manager and President's Club Winner for multiple years. Steinberg has a Bachelor's degree in Arts and Sciences, majoring in Spanish Language Arts, from Illinois State University.

"Given my background in growing industry channel programs, with a particular passion for solving customers' technology issues, DartPoints is an exciting next step," Steinberg said. "I'm thrilled to show the incredible value of DartPoints' infrastructure and cloud solutions to the channel community that I'm so passionate about."

About DartPoints

DartPoints is the leading digital infrastructure provider enabling next-generation applications at the edge. The company's unique suite of services, "Digital Next," combines digital infrastructure and hybrid cloud with DartPoints' edge internet exchange offering ( Bridge IX ™) and edge high-performance computing solution ( Liquid Edge ™). By weaving together cloud, interconnection, colocation, and managed services, Digital Next enables edge ecosystems for enterprises, carriers, and cloud and content providers. DartPoints is building tomorrow's distributed digital infrastructure while serving today's cloud and colocation needs — and helping to bridge the digital divide. Visit us online at www.dartpoints.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

+1 866.695.3629 ext. 19

jsa_dartpoints@jsa.net

DartPoints Logo (PRNewsfoto/DartPoints) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DartPoints