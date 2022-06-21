Zing Data and Starburst partner, bringing big data to your phone

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zing Data, a pioneer in collaborative business intelligence partners with Starburst, the industry leading distributed query engine to offer a native data connector. People can now ask questions of terabyte datasets visually, with just a few taps on a mobile device. Using Zing Data and Starburst together is easy - with both companies offering generous free tiers.

"Zing Data and Starburst partnering makes it possible for people to use big data anywhere, even on mobile"

Starburst – the fastest SQL-based MPP query engine, which recently closed $250 M in Series D at a market valuation of $3.35B, helps companies like Comcast, FINRA, and Conde Nast unlock the value of their data. Zing is used by fast growing startups and Fortune 1000 companies looking to make data more useful – and delivering a faster time-to-insight than any other platform.

"We're on a mission to empower everybody to use data – from a trucker in the field to an engineer on the go. We solved a lot of hard things – like handling large queries, intelligently showing results based on the content, and creating a powerful collaboration layer to bring everybody together." said Zing Data CEO Zack Hendlin.

Historically querying large datasets required waiting at a computer, or spending time to performance-tune queries to run quickly. But with this partnership, Starburst powers the data infrastructure for large queries while Zing optimizes queries for fast performance, and adds seamless collaboration tools including shared questions and @mentions.

"We are excited to partner with Zing Data to enable whole new use cases – bringing the immense power of Starburst to the deskless workforce, people on the go, and frankly anybody not at their desktop," said Ray Hines, Director of Strategic Alliances at Starburst.

With this integration, companies:

Dramatically reduce time-to-insight with easy-to-use analytics

Run terabyte-scale queries with a few taps on a phone, tablet, or computer

Remove the need for a pre-created dashboards, enabling more nimble insights in the field

Auto-scale servers to query loads, reducing costs

"As an engineering leader, I wanted tools for everybody to make data-driven decisions, and that's what we've built with Zing. Our query intelligence platform delivers an experience that 'just works'" said Zing Data CTO Sabin Thomas.

This integration is available immediately. Setting up a hosted Trino or Starburst cluster is free at starburst.io , and Zing is free to use on iOS, Android, and use the web at getzingdata.com .

