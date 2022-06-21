SPX FLOW to Supply Onboard Processing Plant for Antarctic Sea Krill Harvest Vessel

Processing solution will help Rimfrost more efficiently produce high-quality Omega-3 and protein product

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW, Inc., a leading provider of process solutions for the nutrition, health and industrial markets, has been selected by Norwegian-based Rimfrost to supply a new processing plant installed onboard a 120-meter-long (more than 393 feet) oceangoing krill vessel that sustainably harvests and processes fresh krill for use in products such as Omega-3 krill oil and protein products.

SPX FLOW worked with Rimfrost to design the plant, supplied equipment and will supervise installation and commissioning onboard in Norway. The Rimfrost krill harvest vessel will include two processing lines from SPX FLOW, both with krill reception, hydrolysis tanks, heating sections, separation sections and evaporators, all connected by SPX FLOW's Factory Expert automation solution.

"As partners for more than ten years, SPX FLOW worked hard to listen to Rimfrost's needs, while incorporating what we've learned on past projects together," said Gerard Lang, SPX FLOW's vice president of Nutrition and Health Systems. "We've come to value our work together — from concept to innovation to completion — and are excited to take this next step together."

Rimfrost's patented process is unique with special hydrolysis methods onboard the krill harvest vessel, allowing them to use up to 50% less krill biomass to create the same amount of krill products than other companies, thus making a more sustainable way to harvest krill for human consumption. The market for all krill products continues to grow.

"Rimfrost prides itself on the sustainability and traceability efforts we put into each and every krill harvest," said Rimfrost Project Director Thore Veddegjerde. "The new vessel is equipped with state-of-the-art technology to reduce the energy consumption and emissions. In addition, further processes are planned to reuse energy to reduce the carbon footprint. Working with SPX FLOW has allowed us to ensure those values continue as we build a better way forward in this industry."

Rimfrost is certified by or a member of several sustainability-focus organizations, including the Marine Stewardship Council , Friend of the Sea and Association of Responsible Krill harvesting companies. The fishery is regulated by the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources.

The vessel will be completed at the Westcon yard in Norway. The hull was made at Tersan Shipyard in Turkey. Watch video from the launch.

