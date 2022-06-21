SageView Advisory Group Agrees To Acquire $321 Million Los Angeles-based Wealth Management Firm

Summit Financial Consultants To Join SageView For RIA's Expertise in Retirement, Wealth Management

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SageView Advisory Group ("SageView"), one of the nation's leading independent RIA firms, announced today that Summit Financial Consultants of Westlake Village, Calif., is to join the company. Summit Financial Consultants, which has $321 million in assets under management (AUM), offers retirement planning and comprehensive financial planning to its clients.

The agreement with Summit Financial Consultants is the sixth that SageView has announced since July 2021, and closely follows recent retirement and wealth management acquisitions. SageView's strategy of expanding in the wealth management space through recruiting and acquisitions has enabled the firm to build a robust presence in Southern California, where SageView has maintained a historical focus on financial wellness and retirement plan support for its clients. Summit Financial Consultants' clients can expect to continue to receive the same best-in-class financial advice and service they received before the acquisition, while enjoying the benefits of SageView's full suite of investment and planning services.

Randy Long, SageView Founder and Managing Principal said, "We are delighted to take the first step in bringing this outstanding group of financial advisors to SageView and the ever-expanding wealth management arm of this fast-growing company. Summit Financial Consultants, with its more than 30 years of serving clients, will amplify SageView's mission of delivering holistic financial planning at the intersection of retirement and wealth management. We look forward to working with the team."

Neil Elmouchi, founder, partner and CEO of Summit Financial Consultants, said, "SageView is the right partner for our firm, because its proven track record of growth and unique ability to bridge the gap between retirement and wealth management will give our team the platform to deliver even more for our clients and help them achieve their vision. We are excited to join forces with SageView, because they understand our culture of putting people first."

Cody Klein, partner and senior wealth advisor at Summit Financial Consultants, said, "Joining SageView will enhance the services of our own firm and expand our ability to help our clients, who rely on us for a holistic, personal approach to wealth management and financial planning. This is a very exciting time for us, and we have the utmost confidence joining SageView will take us to the next level of meaningful growth and success."

Jim Dario, who leads SageView's wealth management practice, said, "We are overjoyed to bring Neil, Cody, and their exceptionally talented team to SageView, where they will find a solid foundation on which to continue a relationship-based approach to retirement planning and wealth management for their clients. SageView has always supported advisors who take a holistic approach to planning for the future, and we look forward to welcoming Summit Financial Consultants into the SageView family."

SkyView served as exclusive financial advisor to Summit. The transaction is expected to close on July 31, 2022.

