Genuine Parts Company to Report Second Quarter 2022 Earnings on July 27, 2022

ATLANTA, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) plans to release Second Quarter Earnings on July 27, 2022. Management will also conduct a conference call on this date at 11:00 a.m. ET. The public may access the webcast and supplemental earnings deck on the Company's investor relations website. The call is also available by dialing 888-317-6003. The conference ID is 0479094. A replay of the call will be available on the Company's website or toll-free at 877-344-7529, ID 2048254, two hours after the completion of the conference call.

About Genuine Parts Company

Founded in 1928, Genuine Parts Company is a global service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. The Company's Automotive Parts Group distributes automotive replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain and Portugal. The Company's Industrial Parts Group distributes industrial replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australasia. In total, the Company serves its global customers from an extensive network of more than 10,000 locations in 17 countries and has approximately 53,000 employees. Further information is available at www.genpt.com.

