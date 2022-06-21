Dial® gains approval under Cruelty Free International Leaping Bunny program, the globally recognizable gold standard for cruelty free consumer products

STAMFORD, Conn., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruelty Free International , the leading organization working to end animal testing, and Dial® are delighted to announce the brand's approval under the Leaping Bunny cruelty free program.

Dial®, a trusted brand of almost 75 years, continues to evolve and look for ways to better the lives of consumers through its long-standing history of supporting healthy hygiene habits. Dial® is proud to announce that all its products are officially Leaping Bunny approved by Cruelty Free International. For Dial®, receiving this gold standard approval is another milestone in providing a clean that consumers can count on.

Martina Spinatsch, Vice President, Research and Development at Henkel, said: "At Dial®, we continue to strive to make a meaningful difference in our consumers' lives by providing them with trusted products. We know that choosing beauty and personal care products with high cruelty free standards has become increasingly important to consumers. We are thrilled to be recognized by Cruelty Free International and gain the Leaping Bunny approval for all Dial® products."

The Cruelty Free International Leaping Bunny is the globally recognizable gold standard for cruelty free cosmetics, personal care, household and cleaning products with requirements that go above and beyond laws restricting animal testing. Approval must be given to all of a brand's finished products - individual products or items cannot be approved in isolation. For Dial® to be approved, it had to forensically investigate its entire supply chain, including all raw materials and individual ingredients. Cruelty Free International's Leaping Bunny is the only cruelty free approval that requires a supplier monitoring system to be implemented by the brand, supply chain verification to ingredient manufacturer level, adherence to a fixed cut-off date policy, and acceptance of ongoing independent audits to ensure compliance.

Michelle Thew, Cruelty Free International CEO said, "Dial® has been a much-loved household name in the US for more than 70 years. We're delighted to grant Dial® personal and beauty care products Leaping Bunny approval, showing that being cruelty free really is for everyone. Leaping Bunny approval is rigorous and can take many months. Congratulations to Dial® and welcome to the Leaping Bunny family."

Dial® will be enlisting the support of its recently announced Count on Clean Crew to help share the message of its Leaping Bunny approval. The Count on Clean Crew consists of experts in their fields who will continue to communicate the Dial® brand mission and initiatives to promote healthy hygiene habits. Dial® is thrilled to enlist the support of Count on Clean Crew members Jhánneu (Sustainability Content Creator), Danielle Maltby (Registered Nurse) and Rosie Acosta (Wellness Content Creator and Author) to spread the word about the wide selection of Dial® Leaping Bunny approved cruelty free hand and body wash products.

About Dial®

America's trusted brand for almost 75 years, Dial® delivers clean, healthy-looking skin for you and your family with products for women, men, and kids. From bar soap, body wash, and liquid hand soap, our products provide a variety of benefits, including products that offer moisturization, exfoliation or replenishment. Count on Clean. www.dialsoap.com.

About Henkel in North America

In North America, Henkel operates across its three business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. Its portfolio of well-known consumer and industrial brands includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6 billion US dollars (5 billion euros) in 2021, North America accounts for 25 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs over 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com , and on Twitter @Henkel_NA .

About Cruelty Free International

Cruelty Free International is the leading organization working to create a world where nobody wants or believes we need to experiment on animals. Our dedicated team are experts in their fields, combining award-winning campaigning, political lobbying, scientific and legal expertise and corporate responsibility. Educating, challenging, and inspiring others across the globe to respect and protect animals, we investigate and expose the reality of life for animals in laboratories, challenge decision-makers to make a positive difference for animals, and champion better science and cruelty free living.

