Agentinc. Launches In Texas Offering "Elevated" Opportunities for Real Estate Agents and Investors

HOUSTON, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agentinc., one of the nation's fastest growing real estate companies, has officially launched in Texas. Founded by John McMonigle, the leader of Wall Street Journal's 5-time #1 Real Estate Team in the World, Agentinc. offers stock awards, ground floor shareholder opportunities, passive income streams, and an industry-low $16K cap to help agents achieve success while maintaining an optimal work/life balance.

"Agentinc. places agents first," says John McMonigle, founder, Agentinc. "We're in a position to give all of our agents the chance to become part owner of a global real estate company as we expand into 50 states and 50 countries over the next 50 months. We've created something real estate has never seen before."

Andrea Grimm, a renowned Houston-based real estate instructor, trainer, coach, mentor, and new-home builder, is heading-up the new Texas office with her award-winning team of agents.

"I'm excited to connect with prospective agents and discuss how Agentinc. can increase their income beyond the listing," says Grimm. "The Agentinc. platform has completely redefined how a traditional brokerage functions and gives agents the freedom to earn more."

Agentinc.'s executive team is headed-up by Founder, John McMonigle, who has sold over $8.5 billion in real estate, and Co-founder, Scott MacDonald, a former top 1% broker who has spent two decades developing agents, offices, and regions for national and international brands.

"Agentinc. continues to attract elite agents each and every day," says McMonigle. "That's because we've done everything we can to ensure our agents live a full and successful life. I'm confident that Andrea will seek out and select like-minded agents who are looking to expand their business and brand by utilizing the massive array of tools and financial incentives our Agentinc. platform provides."

Agentinc. also empowers prospective investors to license their platform to build a real estate empire across the U.S. as well as internationally.

"No other agency on planet earth offers agents and investors everything Agentinc. has," says McMonigle. "We continue to grow because we've created a platform that generates more income for agents. Simply put—what we're doing is revolutionary and it shows in your bottom line."

To learn more about Agentinc. Texas, visit agentinc.co or contact Andrea Grimm at andreagrimm@agentinc.co

About Agentinc.

Agentinc. was founded in 2019 by renowned real estate executive, John McMonigle, five-time winner of Wall Street Journal's #1 Real Estate Team in the World award. Agentinc.'s record-breaking and award-winning executive team offers agents stock awards and ground floor shareholder opportunities to expand revenue beyond the listing. With a focus on technology, networking, education, and high-impact marketing, Agentinc. empowers both clients and agents to achieve their ultimate real estate goals.

Learn more at agentinc.co/about-us

