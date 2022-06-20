Quectel announces high performance 5G Smart module SG560D to unleash the full potential of AIoT

NUREMBERG, Germany, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, has announced the launch of the SG560D, an Android Smart module integrating 5G New Radio (NR) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. Featuring a powerful CPU and GPU, the SG560D will satisfy complex application scenarios that require both high data rates and computing capabilities such as in-vehicle infotainment, industrial handheld devices, smart gateways, industrial cameras, monitoring devices and more.

Powered by the Qualcomm QCM6490 chipset, Quectel's SG560D is a 5G Sub-6GHz Smart module equipped with a Qualcomm® Kryo™ 670 CPU built on Arm v8 Cortex technology as well as a Qualcomm® Adreno™ 642L GPU, which bring superior computing power to enable fast, high-quality data processing. Tests indicate that the SG560D module can achieve computing performance of up to 14 trillion operations per second (TOPS).

Of particular note, is that Quectel's SG560D contains an embedded Android 12 Operating System which allows for future upgrades to Android 13/14/15. Another major benefit is that this new product has a long lifespan and will be available until 2028.

Featuring 5G standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) network architectures, the SG560D supports downlink 4×4 MIMO and uplink 2×2 MIMO, and is backwards compatible with global LTE/WCDMA networks.

In addition to cellular communication capability, the SG560D supports Wi-Fi 6E bands of 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and 6 GHz, dual-band simultaneous (DBS), Wi-Fi 2x2 MU-MIMO and Bluetooth 5.2, which will significantly improve network coverage and enhance transmission data rates in different application scenarios.

In addition, Quectel offers a wide range of off-the-shelf and customized high-performance antennas which boost wireless connectivity significantly. Customers can bundle SG560D module with Quectel's antennas and pre-certification services, reducing both cost and time-to-market for their smart devices.

The SG560D will be on display at Embedded World Nuremberg on Booth No 171, Hall 5, June 21- 23 2022.

