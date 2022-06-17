World's largest data set of 40m data points offers tremendous potential for cuffless devices to revolutionize the model of care for hypertension

Aktiia convenes world hypertension experts to discuss transformation of hypertension care with continual cuffless blood pressure devices

NEUCHATEL, Switzerland, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow, Aktiia hosts breakout symposium at the 31st European Meeting on Hypertension and Cardiovascular Protection in Athens to share research, data and unite leading experts in hypertension in the mission to improve blood pressure control for 100 million people over the next 10 years.

Aktiia's wrist-based continual optical BP monitor has enabled collection of over 40 million data points, establishing the largest dataset of BP readings in the world and demonstrating the huge potential for cuffless devices to unlock new insights. Based on 18 years of research and leveraging partnerships across academic and clinical organizations, Aktiia has achieved the milestone of developing the first comprehensive map of an individual's blood pressure (BP) pattern.

Even with the most comprehensive BP database in the world, treatment and management of hypertension remains a persistent clinical challenge. Therefore, in collaboration with world-renowned medical institutions, hypertension experts, clinicians, and industry, Aktiia champions a new model of care in hypertension, one that shifts the paradigm from reactive to proactive, from one-size-fits-all to personalized, from provider-centric to patient-centered, from paternalistic to patient empowered, and volume-based to value-based.

Aktiia has assembled an impressive panel of experts to share data, insight and inspiration for the future of hypertension including:

Chairman: Professor George S. Stergiou MD, FRCP, Chairman, Hypertension Center STRIDE-7, School of Medicine, Athens University

Dr. Neil Poulter , Chair of Preventive Cardiovascular Medicine and Director, Imperial Clinical Trials Unit, Imperial College London

Professor Alta Schutte , UNSW Sydney, The George Institute for Global Health

Professor Grégoire Wuerzner, Service of Nephrology and Hypertension, Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV)

Dr. Jay Shah , Medical Director, Thoracic Aortic Disease Program, Mayo Clinic Arizona

Additional research, also being presented at the conference builds on the growing body of evidence around accuracy of Aktiia's wearable device, cementing its position as a frontrunner in cuffless monitoring and a credible candidate for BP monitoring at scale.

Notes to Editors

Management of hypertension remains a persistent clinical challenge. An estimated 6-8 million people in the UK live with undiagnosed or uncontrolled high blood pressure; globally, this number increases to 700 million. Aktiia's wrist-worn 24/7 automated blood pressure monitor removes the hassle, discomfort, and disruption of having to take a measurement with a cuff. Patients rarely take as many cuff readings as their physician needs for effective diagnosis, management, and monitoring – but patients report that they prefer using Aktiia to a traditional cuff, and user data shows over 10x the number of readings for standard home BP monitoring.

Aktiia has CE Mark class IIa medical device approval, and to date over 40 million measurements have been taken across Europe.

