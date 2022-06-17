Rumble Proposes an Open-Source Content Moderation Policy & Process to Improve Transparency & Put Creators First

First phase of a content creator-designed moderation process will help the video sharing platform stay true to its mission as it continues to grow; changes will be incorporated into terms of use after feedback from creators and users.

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. , June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the video streaming platform Rumble announced the first phase of an updated content moderation process designed by creators and anchored in transparency. The proposed moderation policies were designed by leading Rumble and Locals creators Robert Barnes and David Freiheit, both of whom are also accomplished attorneys. Under the proposed policies, content creators will be able to express themselves to interested audiences within the limits of the law and without harassment while ensuring a consistent and transparent process as the platform continues its rapid growth. Rumble welcomes feedback on the proposed policies from the platform's creators and users, which it will consider before implementing the new policies as part of the platform's terms of use later this year.

"Despite the mainstream pressure, we have stayed true to our original content moderation philosophy since Rumble was founded in 2013," said CEO Chris Pavlovski. "Our mission is to protect a free and open internet, and we will never 'move the goal posts' on our community unless required by law. We're putting creators and users first by asking their views on the policies before we implement them. It's a philosophy that we feel is incredibly important for our society and one that has progressively differentiated our company from big tech platforms that continue to embrace 'cancel culture'."

"Unlike other tech platforms, Rumble's proposal will provide a free space for open discourse without politicized discrimination in the digital public square, while simultaneously protecting users from harassing behavior," said Robert Barnes, founder of Barnes Law LLP and the creator of the "Barnes Law" video channel on Rumble.

"We seek clear, transparent rules and non-discriminatory enforcement without political or partisan bias." said David Freiheit, founder of Freiheit Legal and the creator of the "Viva Frei" video channel on Rumble. "By starting with input from creators, these new content policies will help Rumble hold true to its mission of neutrality and ensure transparency for creators and users alike."

Today, the first phase of the new content moderation process, Rumble released a new set of proposed content policies and removal and appeals process. [See the proposed "Rumble Rules" and removal and appeals process here and provide feedback to rumblerules@rumble.com].

In the next phase, Rumble will seek feedback from its creators and users on the policies and establish a new appeals process that will be adjudicated by a community of Rumble creators. To ensure transparency, Rumble will ensure that all appeal decisions are made readily available to the public. The full implementation of this process, including the incorporation of the new content policies and the appeals process in the platform's terms of use, is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble's mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. Additionally, the company announced in December 2021 the execution of a definitive business combination agreement with CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI). See the announcement here: https://corp.rumble.com

