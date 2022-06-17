International Stability Operations Association Announces New VP of Operations

Roxanne M. Kaufman will Oversee Membership, Event Planning, Budgets, Marketing & Advocacy

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Stability Operations Association (ISOA) announces that Roxanne M. Kaufman will join the organization as Vice President of Operations. In this newly created role, Kaufman will be responsible for overseeing membership development, event planning, budgeting, communications, marketing and advocacy for the Association.



"ISOA will benefit from Roxanne's association experience as we expand our activities to meet the needs of our members."

Kaufman has over ten years of experience with associations, government relations, public-private ventures, communications and membership initiatives. Prior to joining ISOA, Kaufman was the Director of Operations and Strategic Communications at the Marine Corps Aviation Association (MCAA) in Quantico, VA. There she managed the annual MCAA tradeshow, Awards Banquet, Symposium and other events, coordinated corporate outreach and sponsorship activities, created association communications and was the sales manager and editor for MCAA publications. Prior to MCAA, she was an author and program manager at Kratos Defense and Security Solutions. She is the author of "The 100 Years of Marine Aviation: An Illustrated History." Kaufman holds a Bachelor of Liberal Studies degree in Military History from the University of Mary Washington.

"We are delighted to welcome Roxanne Kaufman to the ISOA team as we continue to grow," said Howie Lind, president and executive director of ISOA. "ISOA will benefit from her advocacy, collaboration and communication experience as we expand ISOA's activities to meet the needs of our members."

ISOA would like to thank Precision Talent Solutions for their assistance in this search.

About ISOA:

International Stability Operations Association (ISOA) is a global, nonprofit association whose mission is to serve as the primary point of strategic engagement for the government and private sector in support of stability operations worldwide, providing critical services in fragile environments in an accountable, transparent and ethical way. ISOA serves the implementing community, providing member services focused on contracting, partnerships, regulatory and legal developments, research initiatives and policy movement. For more information, visit stability-operations.org.

