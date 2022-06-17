WASHINGTON, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP announced today that Brett Richards has joined the firm as special counsel in the Government Relations Practice Group in the Washington, DC office.

Brett Richards, Former Counsel to Sen. Roger Wicker, Joins Jones Walker in Washington, DC (PRNewswire)

With more than a decade of service in legislative and political advocacy, Brett advises businesses and industry groups with interests, investments, and operations across Mississippi and the US Gulf Coast on a broad range of emerging legislative and regulatory matters. Throughout his career, he has served as a key liaison between elected and appointed officials, business executives and industry leaders, state and local community groups and constituents, and other stakeholders.

"Brett is a welcome addition to our firm's Washington, DC office. His legislative and political advocacy experience will be very valuable to our clients," said Bill Hines, managing partner of Jones Walker.

Prior to joining Jones Walker, Brett served as counsel and senior advisor to US Sen. Roger F. Wicker of Mississippi and, before that, served as legislative assistant and counsel to US Congressman Steven Palazzo of Mississippi. Outside Capitol Hill, he was a legal and research analyst for advocacy groups, served on the campaign staffs of state and national candidates, and was an associate in private practice.

Speaking about joining the firm, Brett said, "I am delighted to join the team at Jones Walker and am happy to be part of a firm with deep history and connections on Capitol Hill and in the Gulf South."

Brett earned his BA from the University of Southern Mississippi and his JD from Mississippi College School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Mississippi.

About Jones Walker

Jones Walker LLP (joneswalker.com) is among the largest 125 law firms in the United States. With offices in Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, and Texas, we serve local, regional, national, and international business interests. The firm is committed to providing a comprehensive range of legal services to major multinational public and private corporations, Fortune® 500 companies, money center banks, worldwide insurers, and emerging companies doing business in the United States and abroad.

Contact :

Savannah Kirk

225.248.3435

skirk@joneswalker.com

Jones Walker logo (PRNewsfoto/Jones Walker LLP) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jones Walker LLP