Ismael Cala presents the audiobook Fluir para no sufrir (Flow so as not to suffer)

This coming June 23rd will see the launch of the audio version of this book that contains dozens of tools that will change the listener's life and is specially designed for those who enjoy listening to good content while doing other activities.

MIAMI, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ismael Cala, life and human development strategist, journalist, bestselling author, philanthropist, and international speaker, together with Penguin Random House presents a new way to connect with his life philosophy, embodied in the pages of Fluir para no sufrir, through the audiobook version that will be available starting this coming June 23.

Fluir para no sufrir (PRNewswire)

In this audio, loaded with personal anecdotes, powerful fables, and real-life examples, Cala explains the 11 principles of the bamboo leader: integrity, versatility, flexibility, collaboration, spirituality, exponentiality, serene strength, passion, resilience, gratitude, and awareness-elevation, and how, through them, the path towards the transformation of the human being into a leader capable of beginning to make a difference in his or her life - and in the lives of others - is traveled.

"This audiobook opens the window to that fascinating world of deep and simple questions: questions that invite us to design a path with intention and that assures us our place in this dual and three-dimensional reality. Questions that we ask ourselves without forgetting that our existence is eternal, innocent, loving, and full of joy," explains Cala.

After intense days of recording and post-production, this wonderful learning and growth experience - narrated in a 4-hour audible format by the author himself - will allow listeners to enjoy it multiple times while playing sports, stuck in traffic, or in a quiet moment with their eyes closed.

Fluir para no sufrir audiobook version will be available at https://www.penguinlibros.com/ as well as on the usual audio format platforms.

About the author:

Ismael Cala is a human development and life strategist, journalist, bestselling author, philanthropist, and international speaker. For more than five years, he hosted the show CALA on CNN en español, becoming one of the most beloved and influential communicators in the Americas. He is the president of the business consortium CALA Group and the Ismael Cala Foundation as well as the author of El poder de escuchar, La vida es una piñata, El analfabeto emocional, Un buen hijo de P..., El secreto del bambú and Despierta con Cala, among others.

He is the ambassador of the concept Corporate Happiness in Latin America with which he has provided training to more than 400 companies in the US and LATAM.

Winner of the 2013 Ibero-American Personality Award and the illustrious guest of more than a dozen Latin American cities, Ismael has worked with masters such as Deepak Chopra and John C. Maxwell and has trained alongside coaches such as Tony Robbins and Don Miguel Ruiz.

About Penguin Random House Grupo Editorial:

Penguin Random House Grupo Editorial is made up of a large number of imprints - published in Spain, Portugal, and Latin America - such as Aguilar, Aguilar Ocio, Alfaguara, Alfaguara Infantil y Juvenil, Altea, Beascoa, Caballo de Troya, Cisne, Collins, Companhia das Letras, Conecta, Debate, Debolsillo, Electa, Fantascy, Flash, Grijalbo, Grijalbo Ilustrados, Literatura Random House, Lumen, Lumen Infantil, Montena, Nube de tinta, Penguin Clásicos, Plaza & Janés, Reservoir Books, Rosa dels vents, Sudamericana, Suma de Letras, and Taurus. The group operates in Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, and the United States. It also exports and distributes its titles in more than 45 countries in Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the United States. Additionally, its titles are available in all Spanish-speaking territories, Europe, and North America, and in the rest of the world through global digital sales platforms.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1840885/Portada_Fluir_para_no_sufrir.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cala Enterprises Corporation