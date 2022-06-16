GrowPath to Help Law Firms Calculate Marketing ROI at PILMMA Super Summit

Case Management Software Company GrowPath Will Be at PILMMA to Demonstrate Patented Marketing Analytics Features

DURHAM, N.C., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Law firm case management software firm GrowPath will be attending the Personal Injury Lawyer Marketing & Management Association's (PILMMA) Super Summit June 27-30 in New Orleans, La. This will provide law firm managers in attendance the opportunity to find out how to calculate their marketing return on investment (ROI) using patented GrowPath features.

The PILMMA Super Summit is one of the premier law firm management events of the year, helping owners and managers better market their firms and boost their bottom line. GrowPath has a number of patented features that can help firms in this area, which is why the company has sent their leadership team to participate in the event.

"GrowPath was designed to help attorneys and law firms market themselves effectively and efficiently, so PILMMA is really the perfect place to showcase what our software can do," said GrowPath CEO Neal Goffman. "Our lead generation and management tools help personal injury law firms sign more cases and faster."

GrowPath also features marketing analytics and lead scoring that allows law firm managers to get immediate feedback on case quality and generate reports on case projection and settlement amounts. This makes it easier to calculate a firm's marketing ROI.

"Understanding marketing ROI is key to the success of a law firm," said Eric Sanchez, GrowPath founder and advisor. "That's why we've made lead generation and management a key part of this platform. It's designed by lawyers, for lawyers."

