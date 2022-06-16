Global Cord Blood Corporation Announced Cellenkos Receives FDA Clearance of IND Application for CK0804 as Add on Therapy to Ruxolitinib for the Treatment of Myelofibrosis

HONG KONG, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) ("GCBC" or the "Company"), China's leading provider of cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services, is pleased to announce that Cellenkos, Inc. ("CLNK") recently announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") has cleared its Investigational New Drug ("IND") application to initiate a Phase 1b, open-label study of CK0804 as an add on therapy to ruxolitinib in patients with myelofibrosis who experience a suboptimal response to ruxolitinib. Details related to this news can be found via the following Cellenkos news announcement:

Cellenkos Receives FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for CK0804 as Add on Therapy to Ruxolitinib for the Treatment of Myelofibrosis (prnewswire.com)

Ms. Ting Zheng, Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson of GCBC commented, "The Global Cord Blood team is encouraged by the above news announced by CLNK which highlights a potentially transformative treatment for myelofibrosis patients. We congratulate CLNK team on this development."

