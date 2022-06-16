FASTBRIDGE FIBER TO BRING ITS NEWLY CONSTRUCTED ULTRA-FAST FIBER INTERNET TO PENNSYLVANIA RESIDENTS AND BUSINESSES

Including Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) in areas within Berks County, PA

READING, Pa., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FastBridge Fiber announces the launch of its company which will provide what has become America's newest essential utility; ultra-fast internet to support remote working, distance learning, streaming, gaming, cloud connectivity, and the IoT (Internet of Things). Construction of the new all-fiber network is planned to begin in Fall of 2022.

"FastBridge Fiber serves a powerful purpose; enriching the communities in which we serve by connecting people. We are excited to provide a brand-new, very fast, fiber internet option to residents and businesses in the area who have not had many choices for broadband," states FastBridge Fiber CEO Eric Warren.

"We welcome the opportunity for the residents and businesses in Berks County to have a new option for broadband services. FastBridge Fiber building infrastructure in our county to bring fiber-optic internet to our community is very exciting," states Christian Leinbach, Berks County Commissioner.

In addition to ultra-fast reliable service, FastBridge Fiber features no data caps, free professional installation and simple month-to-month pricing plans. FastBridge Fiber internet and transport data services will become available in identified areas beginning in late 2022. Prospective customers can visit the FastBridge Fiber Check Availability webpage to find additional information, check for service availability and register their address to be alerted with construction and service updates.

About FastBridge Fiber:

FastBridge Fiber is a modern fiber-optic internet service company providing ultra-fast and highly reliable service to homes and businesses over their newly constructed all-fiber network. FastBridge Fiber's network is built with today's customers in mind; customers with multiple connected devices demanding the fastest speed and highest reliability. Customers enjoy hassle-free pricing plans and attentive customer service with FastBridge Fiber. FastBridge Fiber is committed to hiring and investing in the local communities they serve.

FastBridge Fiber is supported by equity financing from certain client accounts of Guggenheim Investments.

About Guggenheim Investments



Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners with more than $252 billion* in total assets across fixed income, equity, and alternative strategies. We focus on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors.

*Guggenheim Investments AUM (assets under management) as of 03/31/2022. The assets include leverage of $20.0 billion. Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses of Guggenheim Partners, LLC: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Corporate Funding, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited, Guggenheim Partners Fund Management (Europe) Limited, Guggenheim Partners Japan Limited, GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC, and Guggenheim Partners India Management. Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Media Contact:

Lynn Pope

lynn.pope@fastbridgefiber.com

