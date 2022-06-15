ProLogium Unveils Solid-state Battery Creation Process, Mass Production to Start by 2023

ProLogium's solid-state battery pilot line with roll-to-roll automated production process began running in October, 2017.

ProLogium's solid-state batteries have been verified for superior safety, high energy density, and its 99.9% single-layer yield has been recognized for commercialization readiness.

ProLogium Technology's solid-state lithium ceramic battery plant will be the first in the world to go online in early 2023, and it aims to reach full capacity by the second half of the year.

TAIPEI, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProLogium Technology, a global leader in innovative solid-state battery (SSB) technology based in Taiwan, reveals its automated SSB mass production line for the first time on social media. ProLogium's pilot line was already verified in October, 2017, and its new 3 GWh (equivalent to 30,000 EVs capacity at 100kWh per unit) mass production plant is slated to start running in early 2023, beginning with 0.5 GWh and reaching full capacity of 3GWh by the end of the year. With its mature mass production capabilities, ProLogium is set to become a leader of the market.

Solid-state battery (SSB) has been heralded as the most promising next-generation battery technology for EVs. Bringing SSB to market as soon as possible is thus vital to the development of booming EV industry. "Mass production capability is critical for the commercialization of technology," said Vincent Yang, CEO and Founder of ProLogium Technology. "I'm very proud to say that with 4 years of pre-pilot line semi-automated manufacturing and over 5 years of pilot line roll-to-roll automated manufacturing experience, ProLogium is now the only solid-state lithium ceramic battery maker capable of producing at scale and providing stable supply for the global EV industry. As ProLogium continues to make breakthroughs in the SSB technology, we have attracted visionary investors to join us in the mission to bring solid-state battery to market. Our OEM clients also look forward to seeing SSB usher in a new era for the EV industry. By working together, we can be force for change in the global transition towards electrification," Vincent Yang concluded.

ProLogium's manufacturing competence has been verified since its pilot line began production in October, 2017. The battery maker has established more than 4,000 quality control items in its production processes and achieved 99.9% yield for its single-layer cell manufacturing and 94% yield for multi-layer. These results lay the foundation for its first 3 GWh mass production plant. To date, ProLogium has shipped more than 7,300 EV cells with 50 - 60 Ah capacity to worldwide automotive partners for verification, and more than one million cells have been delivered to customers for consumer applications. Earlier this year, leading international luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz signed a technology cooperation agreement with ProLogium to develop next-generation EV battery cells. In May, POSCO Holdings, an eco-friendly materials supplier, announced the signing of an agreement with ProLogium to provide reliable access to battery materials needed for ProLogium's next-generation SSB production.

With mature manufacturing processes, validation from years of product sales in the market, and strong support from supply chain partners, ProLogium is ready to start its expansion plans in Europe and the North America and bring its revolutionary SSB technology to the world.

ABOUT PROLOGIUM

Founded in 2006, ProLogium is a global leader in innovative next generation battery technologies for vehicle, consumer, and industrial applications. ProLogium is the first battery company in the world to mass-produce solid-state lithium ceramic batteries. Its proprietary technologies cover over 500 (applied or awarded) patents worldwide. ProLogium's automated pilot production line has provided nearly 8,000 solid-state battery sample cells to global car manufacturers for testing and module development. ProLogium Technology's solid-state lithium ceramic battery plant will be the first in the world to go online in early 2023, and it aims to reach full capacity by the second half of the year, followed by capacity expansion plans in major markets worldwide. Further information can be found at www.prologium.com

