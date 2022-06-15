Monumental Sports & Entertainment and KPMG Debut "KPMG Ignition - DC" at Capital One Arena, a One-of-a-Kind Innovation Suite for Highly Interactive Client Experiences Designed to Navigate Disruption and Uncover Business Opportunities

KPMG will host innovative client experiences in this newly-renovated, high-tech, business arena suite – open all day and extending into Monumental Sports' evening programing of professional sports games and concerts and events

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) and KPMG LLP announced the opening of a transformed, existing arena suite as the newest KPMG Ignition Center, located at MSE's Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. The renovated suite is equipped with the latest technology and will serve as a meeting place for KPMG and its clients to collaborate and solve business problems together, 365-days-a-year, at any time of the day, regardless of the evening game scheduling of the NHL's Washington Capitals, the NBA's Washington Wizards or other live concert or event. When a game, concert or event is hosted in the arena, KPMG will also be able to offer traditional live-event hospitality to their clients as part of an innovative customer experience.

"When KPMG and the senior executives at Monumental Sports came together on this idea, I thought it was brilliant,'" said Ted Leonsis, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment. "Taking a suite normally used to host clients to watch Capitals and Wizards games and innovate within it – bringing customers into an environment that's unexpected and creating a destination to engage people to think differently – is such a big idea. This reinforces the notion that arenas play a central part in the business community's ecosystem — and that we are now creating a new real estate category of shared workspace— turning suites normally used a few hours per game day into workspace, all day and year-round. I believe the shared space will be seen as a very economical investment given the dual benefits of suite usage for entertaining at games and then office space for meetings, working and demo centers for the benefit of customers. This reimagining of suite space is another innovation our team is bringing to our community of business partners. So, I congratulate the leaders at KPMG for being a first mover and an exemplar in finding new uses for the convening operation we have built, and I'm sure others will soon join them."

Seeking to address a business need for KPMG to engage in-person with its clients in an innovative and unique setting and MSE's pursuit of developing additional daypart uses for an otherwise dormant arena, KPMG and MSE senior leaders collaborated to reimagine the existing suite as a hub which capitalizes on the pioneering culture of both organizations. Capital One Arena is filled with premium space that can now be used not only to provide a one-of-a-kind experience for entertaining, but also creates new opportunities for professional service use of the arena during the day. Whereas arena or stadium suites are typically used by sponsors for event-based, social gatherings during sports games and concerts, KPMG Ignition – DC, located within Capital One Arena, represents the most experiential Ignition Center yet.

This 28-person mega-suite can be transformed to meet clients' needs. From its walls to its furniture, the suite's modular and movable functionality creates a unique room design for each business session.

The suite is fully equipped with cutting edge technology. The central video wall displays stories and demonstrations to facilitate discussions. Interactive screen displays are scattered throughout the room, along with high-resolution monitors on the ceiling and at the entryway that showcase relevant visuals during meetings. Plus, video streaming enables people to join sessions from anywhere in the world.

KPMG Ignition Centers have assisted a myriad of businesses across multiple industries by curating experiences using a combination of talent, environment, assets, and methods tailored to help their clients reframe complex problems into future opportunities, and drive value from innovation. And driving value from innovation is a core value which Monumental Sports & Entertainment infuses throughout its platform of professional sports teams, venues, and direct-to-consumer media enterprises.

"This is the first partnership of its kind – an innovation space in a sports and entertainment facility – and a forward-thinking blueprint for arena suites of the future. Innovation can happen anywhere, anytime. KPMG Ignition – DC will provide an opportunity to engage with clients in a collaborative environment outside of their traditional office spaces to lean into disruption and uncover opportunities to create value," Tim Gillis, KPMG Washington DC area Office Managing Partner, said. "The KPMG brand is synonymous with disruptive transformation and innovation. This partnership with Monumental Sports & Entertainment is a representation of how we are transforming our own business and how we bring that same approach – and our ever-evolving capabilities – to help organizations in the DC area do the same."

With KPMG Ignition – DC, located within a 900-square-feet suite on the second level concourse at Capital One Arena, the two organizations will combine a high-energy atmosphere, unique, immersive fan experiences, and extraordinary hospitality to create a one-of-a-kind environment that sparks creativity and the next big ideas in both established and emerging industries.

Washington, D.C. is a global destination for business and tech investment and Monumental Sports & Entertainment's teams, venues and other managed properties serve as convening platforms for the world's most innovative thought leaders. Capital One Arena hosts over 220+ events per year, ranging from professional to collegiate sports, major music and entertainment acts and in-demand family shows, appealing to multiple audiences on any given day of the week.

KPMG currently has Ignition Centers in Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, New York, and KPMG Lakehouse in Lake Nona, Florida, and others around the world. For more information: https://www.kpmg.us/growth-strategy/ignition.html

