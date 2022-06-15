BNY Mellon Wealth Management Named Tom Assad as Senior Client Strategist in Boston

BOSTON, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management named Tom Assad as senior client strategist. Tom works with ultra-high-net-worth families, business owners, corporate executives, private equity and hedge fund principals and their family offices, as well as foundations and endowments on their comprehensive wealth needs. Tom is based in Boston and reports to Matt Santangelo, head of Client Strategies and Business Development, New England.

Tom Assad, senior client strategist, BNY Mellon Wealth Management (PRNewswire)

Tom joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management from Wells Fargo Private Bank, where he served as senior vice president and wealth advisor. He led a team to develop tailored wealth management solutions for high-net-worth clients. Prior to that, Tom was an executive director, Private Bank at JP Morgan Chase.

"Over his more than three decades in the financial services industry, Tom has established himself as a trusted leader in the region," said Santangelo. "His emphasis on planning-based advice combined with his understanding of the complexities of high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families will strengthen the delivery of our Active Wealth framework."

Tom earned a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations and a Master of Arts in Law and Diplomacy from Tufts University. He is an active member of his community and currently serves as a member of the Boston Estate Planning Council.

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $305 billion in total client assets as of March 31, 2022, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. A line of business within Wealth Management, BNY Mellon Investor Solutions includes the firm's institutional multi-asset solutions business. The Investor Solutions AUM/AUA is $28.7bn as of March 31, 2022. For more information, visit www.bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

