AMAZFIT INTRODUCES BEST-VALUE ESSENTIAL SMARTWATCH ADDITIONS, THE AMAZFIT BIP 3 AND BIP 3 PRO

Brand-new products shine with ultra-large color displays and all-round health tracking

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), has officially introduced its new generation of best-value smartwatches, the Amazfit Bip 3 and Amazfit Bip 3 Pro, which feature ultra-large color displays and all-round health functions. Following the slogan "Think Big, Think Bip," the new additions to the Amazfit Bip series are designed to inspire a productive, active and practical way of living.

Amazfit Bip 3 Series smartwatch (PRNewswire)

EMBOLDENED DESIGN

Super-large Color Display

The Amazfit Bip 3 and Bip 3 Pro both feature an incredibly large 1.69" color display. Made from 2.5D tempered glass and covered in an anti-fingerprint coating, the super-large screen allows users to see all their notifications, like incoming calls, messages, reminders, and health and fitness data in pristine clarity.

Personalize the Watch Face

The Amazfit Bip 3 Series features a massive range of over 50 watch faces, some of which are customizable with editable widgets, all available for download in the Zepp App. Users can even enjoy the option to make their display unique by uploading their own photos, to freely express their personalities.

PRACTICAL SPORTS COMPANION

14-day Battery Life

The Amazfit Bip 3 Series is designed for maximum practicality. The smartwatches pack a powerful battery, with a 280 mAh rated value capacity, into their super slim and light body – which allows them to run for 14 days straight on one charge with typical usage.

High-precision Positioning

The Amazfit Bip 3 Pro has built-in GPS, and supports a total of 4 satellite positioning systems to help users track their movements with high precision, while the Amazfit Bip 3 supports connection to mobile phone GPS.

5 ATM Water-resistance

With a 5 ATM grade, the Amazfit Bip 3 Series can resist water-pressure equivalent to a depth of up to 50 meters, so users can enjoy a splash of fun in the water. The Bip 3 Pro even has an Open Water Swimming sports mode, made possible by the built-in GPS, that enables users to track their swimming data.

60+ Sports Modes

The Amazfit Bip 3 features 60 sports modes that allow users to track data for all different kinds of sports, including indoor and outdoor walking, running and cycling, as well as strength training, yoga, and other types of freeform training. While both smartwatches feature a Target Pace[1] function which allows users to set pace goals, the Bip 3 Pro is equipped with an additional Open Water Swimming mode for extra activity tracking.

COMPREHENSIVE HEALTH MANAGEMENT

Blood-oxygen Saturation Measurement

To help users easily understand their physical condition, both the Amazfit Bip 3 and Bip 3 Pro are equipped with a blood-oxygen saturation measurement feature that can provide a result in as fast as 25 seconds. Users can track their blood-oxygen whenever they feel uncomfortable or out of breath, for a real-time health check.

Sleep Better, Stress Less

The Amazfit Bip 3 Series tracks essential health data such as heart rate, stress level, sleep quality (including sleep stages and daytime naps), and female menstrual cycles. And when it detects a high level of stress, these smartwatches can even remind the user to take the built-in breathing exercise to help calm themselves.

PAI Health Assessment

This best-value smartwatch series also features the PAI Health Assessment System, which uses smart algorithms to take conventional health and fitness data like heart rate and step count, as well as data gathered from the user's everyday activities like playing with their pet, and converts it all a single, intuitive score that's unique to the user.

[1] Target Pace is only compatible with Outdoor Running and Treadmill sports modes.

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

The Amazfit Bip 3 is currently priced at $59.99/€59.90, and the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro is priced at $69.99/€69.90. The Amazfit Bip 3 Series will be globally available starting from June 15th, 2022.

For more information, please visit https://www.amazfit.com/en/ and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

About Amazfit

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand focused on health and fitness, is part of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company. Offering a wide selection of smartwatches and bands, Amazfit's brand essence is "Up Your Game", encouraging users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely. Amazfit is powered by Zepp Health's proprietary health management platform that delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals. With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award.

Launched in 2015, Amazfit is today embraced by millions of users. Its products are available in more than 90 countries across the Americas, and EMEA and APAC regions. For more information about Amazfit, visit www.amazfit.com. For more information about Zepp Health, visit www.zepphealth.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amazfit