4 In 10 U.S. Workers Considering A Job Change In The Second Half Of 2022

4 In 10 U.S. Workers Considering A Job Change In The Second Half Of 2022

Money is the top motivator for making a move, Robert Half research shows

More than half of professionals considering a change plan to pursue hybrid or fully remote positions

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Staff turnover will continue to trouble employers, new research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half shows. According to the company's biannual Job Optimism Survey of more than 2,400 workers in the U.S., 41% of respondents said they are currently looking or plan to look for a new role in the second half of 2022. Results remain steady from six months ago.

Robert Half research reveals workers' job search plans in the second half of 2022. (PRNewswire)

Those most likely to pursue new opportunities are:

25- to 40-year-olds (53%)

Technology professionals (52%)

Working parents (50%)

Employees who have been with their company for 5-9 years (49%)

Overall, 88% of workers feel confident about their current skill set and marketability. View an infographic of the research highlights and results by age, tenure and practice area.

Competitive Pay Is Top of Mind

The main reasons professionals are looking for a new job are:

A salary boost (65%)

Greater opportunities for advancement (39%)

A career change after experiencing burnout (34%)

More than half of workers considering a change plan to pursue hybrid (55%) or fully remote (54%) positions. And 54% are open to searching outside their city.

"There has never been a better time to explore the job market and opportunities that offer better pay, a greater challenge and more flexibility," said Paul McDonald, senior executive director of Robert Half. "In this market, even passive job seekers are flight risks, so it's crucial for companies to address employees' priorities before they even contemplate a career move."

Quitter's Remorse Is Rare

Among workers who have been with their current company for a year or less, only 1 in 10 said they regret quitting their previous job. Looking back, 26% would have met with their manager to discuss the issues that made them want to leave and 17% would have asked for a raise or promotion before resigning.

McDonald added, "Employee turnover is bound to happen, but companies can mitigate the risk by promoting internal job opportunities, discussing career paths and re-evaluating compensation regularly."

Visit the Robert Half blog for additional tips on boosting employees' job satisfaction and increasing staff retention.

About the Research

Robert Half's Job Optimism Survey tracks worker sentiment on current and future career prospects and reveals key implications for employers. It's an independent online survey of more than 2,400 workers 18 years of age or older in finance, technology, marketing and creative, legal, administrative and customer support, human resources, and other areas at companies with 20 or more employees in the U.S. (conducted May 17-30, 2022).

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Robert Half offers contract and permanent placement solutions and is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm. Visit roberthalf.com and download the company's award-winning mobile app.

Robert Half research reveals workers' job search plans in the second half of 2022 by age, tenure and practice area. (PRNewswire)

Robert Half logo (PRNewsfoto/Robert Half) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Robert Half