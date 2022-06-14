RapidDeploy and Critical Response Group Partner to Improve Situational Awareness and Reduce Response Times for Indoor 9-1-1 Callers

A partnership to bring indoor floor plans directly to the 9-1-1 workflow in RapidDeploy Radius Mapping

AUSTIN, Texas, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidDeploy, the industry's leading cloud-native emergency response platform, announces that it has partnered with Critical Response Group, a leader in emergency response mapping specializing in government facilities, schools, hospitals, places of worship, and corporate campuses. This partnership provides RapidDeploy Radius Mapping users access to detailed indoor maps called Collaborative Response Graphics® (CRGs®) for improved situational awareness and reduced response times.

Emergencies in large public buildings have unique challenges as these facilities often have multiple points of entry and exit but typically only one authoritative street address point. Understanding the closest entry point and hallway routing is essential for first responders to arrive on the scene as quickly as possible or to guide 9-1-1 callers to safety.

RapidDeploy is a leader in 9-1-1 tactical call taking maps integrated with a Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) emergency call processing telephony system. Utilizing RapidDeploy's patented Emergency Data Gateway (EDG), when a 9-1-1 call is received, Radius Mapping automatically indexes to the caller's location which can include traditional ANI/ALI location as well as the location of mobile callers by displaying device-based hybrid location. Agencies will now be able to view a 9-1-1 callers location inside the building providing information such as room number and closest available access point.

Critical Response Group's CRGs® help prepare first responders for more effective command and control between diverse agencies and disciplines when responding to unfamiliar buildings and campuses. CRGs® are standardized, site-specific, and geo-rectified common operating pictures that combine facility floor plans, high-resolution imagery, accurate labeling of key features and a gridded overlay together into one map. CRGs were born from lessons learned by US Special Operation Forces (USSOF) and successfully transitioned for use by domestic public safety professionals. CRGs easily integrate with modern incident management systems like RapidDeploy's Radius Mapping system.

"We are excited to partner with a company that shares our mission of enhancing public safety responses to emergencies", said Mike Rodgers, CEO of Critical Response Group. "We recognize the power of partnering with RapidDeploy and believe this is a huge step towards creating safer, smarter communities. Providing 9-1-1 call takers access to CRGs in Radius Mapping allows them to visualize the location of a mobile caller in real-time as they are moving inside a building is invaluable."

Radius Mapping is an Esri native product that enables RapidDeploy customers to surface GIS content at no additional cost.

"Radius Mapping has become the map our customers and partners like CRG use to collaborate to drive real situational awareness and Esri is a fantastic example of how focusing on open integration standards drives real value for our customers," said Todd Komanetsky V.P. Partnerships and Strategy at RapidDeploy.

Access to indoor emergency maps are critical to keep first responders safe entering large public buildings and with this partnership of RapidDeploy and Critical Response Group, 9-1-1 Specialists and Telecommunicators nationwide will have the information they need to create better outcomes.

RapidDeploy is the industry's only truly open and integrated response platform, transforming 9-1-1 communications centers of any size into data-centric organizations. RapidDeploy achieves new levels of situational awareness and reduces 9-1-1 response time by seamlessly integrating third-party data, ensuring it is available when, where, and how Telecommunicators and First Responders need it. The company's cloud-native platform includes analytics and mapping applications. To learn more, visit https://www.rapiddeploy.com/.

Critical Response Group, Inc. creates common operating pictures to enhance command and control efforts during an emergency through our core product, Collaborative Response Graphics® (CRG®). Our company's origins are grounded in thousands of real-life direct-action raids conducted by the United States Special Operations Forces (USSOF) over the past two decades. Our management team's mix of USSOF officers and senior law enforcement executives possess a unique perspective for domestic first responders, with a focus on CRGs being used when a crisis occurs. To learn more, visit https://www.crgplans.com/ or https://youtu.be/10aghbY3AKI.

