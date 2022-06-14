OncoPep to Attend Bio US 2022 to Further KOSDAQ IPO and Korea-USA Industry Relationships

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. , June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoPep, Inc . is proud to be a participant at this year's BIO International Convention 2022 conference June 13-16 in San Diego CA. The company will be sending members of its executive team including CEO Arthur Becker and CFO Sanghyuck Nam. The convention is hosted by Biotechnology Innovation Corporation and aims to unite and empower biotech innovators and their ecosystem to improve lives.

Most importantly, OncoPep will be taking the next steps towards a listing on the KOSDAQ exchange, meeting with Korea Exchange (KRX) executives where OncoPep can further explore the opportunities and merits that a listing and IPO on the KOSDAQ will bring.

"We've been actively working to complete all requirements to be listed on the KOSDAQ," said OncoPep CEO Arthur Becker. "Meeting with KRX officials to further solidify our possible listing on the KOSDAQ affirms the efforts OncoPep scientists and staff have worked tirelessly towards to bring our immunotherapeutics to market and patients in dire need of them."

Also of note at the convention will be the Korea Pavilion which is going to provide some amazing opportunities to bring the pharma and biotech industries from the U.S. and Korea together in some very exciting ways. "Korean investment has been absolutely key to our success and we're excited about attending the Korea Pavilion to be on hand to fully highlight OncoPep's technology," said OncoPep CFO Sanghyuck Nam. "OncoPep is excited to further its discussions regarding collaborations with Korean biotechs and the initiation of clinical trials with Korean PIs."

About OncoPep, Inc:

OncoPep, Inc. is developing novel immunotherapeutics to prevent the progression of cancer, extend survival, and restore the quality of life of patients. OncoPep's lead program, PVX-410, is an investigational, multi-peptide therapeutic vaccine being evaluated to treat smoldering multiple myeloma and triple-negative breast cancer by stimulating an immune response against cancer cells.

