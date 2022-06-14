Kaleida Health Partners with Infor to Improve Enterprise Outcomes

New York-based healthcare organization expands partnership with Infor to move mission-critical applications to the cloud

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Kaleida Health, the largest healthcare provider in Western New York, serving the area's eight counties, has selected Infor to assist in consolidating multiple organizations under one single enterprise and move its critical financial and supply chain applications to the cloud to create a more reliable, scalable technology platform. Infor's cloud solutions specific for healthcare run on Amazon Web Services (AWS), and will help Kaleida Health remove workflow silos, gain efficiencies across departments, and improve knowledge sharing organization-wide after many successful mergers over the years resulted in disparate technology platforms.

An Infor customer for almost 25 years, Kaleida Health decided to upgrade its entire health system to the cloud to replace aging technology and create a scalable system that would provide one source of truth, more tools for the modern workforce, and help the organization focus less on administrative burdens and more on the communities it serves. By creating one integrated enterprise platform, Infor will provide Kaleida with the ability to integrate with its clinical systems and partners in a more intuitive, seamless and organized way that can only be achieved with modern cloud-based software. This will help its teams become more efficient, have better control of costs, make decisions faster, and contribute to better patient outcomes.

"Our organization has grown significantly over the years, which brought with it multiple technology platforms, and we knew it would soon become costly and unreliable to maintain these platforms as supply chains become increasingly more complex and workforce needs become more sophisticated," said Tom Hull, CIO of Kaleida Health. "We decided to partner with Infor to upgrade processes to the cloud to increase agility, improve the ability to quickly scale if necessary, increase efficiency, provide more tools for employees and providers, and ultimately support our patients better."

The new integrated platform will provide Kaleida Health with deep visibility into its supply chain, so users can know exactly where inventory and supplies are in real time, through a single platform, and include the right resources to engage clinicians, optimize inventory systems, improve product recall audits and deliver a cost-effective pharmacy. In addition, staff will be able to add more reliable information into a centralized supply chain and financial system, providing them with a single, dependable source of information.

"Infor's modern cloud-based solutions help leading healthcare organizations, such as Kaleida Health, manage vital resources, including people, supplies, and financials, to better align the clinical side to the business side," said Matt Breslin, Infor executive vice president. "In such a complex industry, where the numbers of mergers and acquisitions continue to increase, it's important that technology be leveraged to modernize and link operational systems to confidently empower business decisions from one source of truth."

