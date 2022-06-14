Introhive CEO Jody Glidden to Speak at Dublin Tech Summit 2022

Glidden to join SaaS-focused panel at Europe's fastest growing tech conference

FREDERICTON, NB , June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Introhive , the fastest growing AI-powered customer intelligence solution, today announces that CEO and Co-Founder, Jody Glidden , will represent the company as a panelist at DTS 2022 Wednesday, June 15th from 3:00-3:40 p.m. local time. The panel, "How to Solve SaaS Complexity," will be moderated by Andriani Loizidou , Editor-in-Chief of 4i magazine , and also includes Fabian Libeau , Vice President of Sales EMEA, Axonius, and Adam Tesan , Chief Revenue Officer, Chargebee .

Introhive CEO and Co-Founder Jody Glidden will represent the company as a panelist at the Dublin Tech Summit Wednesday, June 15th from 3:00-3:40 p.m. local time for the panel, “How to Solve SaaS Complexity. (PRNewswire)

DTS 2022 brings together more than 8,000 global business leaders to shape the future of global trends and technologies.

Taking place at Royal Dublin Society, DTS 2022 will bring together more than 8,000 global leaders in innovation, technology and business to shape the future of global trends and technologies. Across two days, experts from more than 70 countries come together to share knowledge, debate the latest trends, and network in Dublin – a city fast becoming the heart of the European tech community.

"We are thrilled to participate in this event alongside many of the world's biggest tech innovators," said Glidden. "We will be sharing more about our best-in-class solution that is changing the way people do business by helping them tap into true relationship insights and customer intelligence to drive digital transformation."

In addition to participating in the SaaS panel, Introhive welcomes DTS attendees to join its event: Meet the CEOs: Dublin Tech Summit Cocktail Hour , co-hosted by Sendoso , at 6:00 p.m. on June 15 at The Penthouse at Horse Show House. This will be an opportunity to meet the CEO and Founder of Introhive and the CEO of Sendoso as well as connect with other leaders in the tech and professional services industry. Register here .

About Introhive

Introhive is the fastest-growing AI-powered customer intelligence solution, with the single largest deployment of its kind in the world. Trusted by some of the world's most recognizable brands, including PwC, Clark Nexsen, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Colliers International, and Plante Moran, the company has been recognized with 2019, 2020 and 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ Canada Awards , 2020 and 2021 Deloitte Fast 500™ North America Awards , 2020 and 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Awards , and is Great Place to Work® certified in Canada. Introhive's AI-powered SaaS platform seeks to enable organizations to realize the full value of their relationships across the business and to leverage untapped data to drive revenues and increase productivity while simultaneously improving the customer experience. Introhive has grown to 350+ employees with 10 global office locations, supporting 250,000+ customers in over 90 different countries around the world. Learn more at www.introhive.ai

Introhive is the fastest-growing AI-powered sales and relationship intelligence platform, with the single largest revenue acceleration deployment in the world (PRNewsfoto/Introhive) (PRNewswire)

