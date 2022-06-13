INVEST IN OTHERS NAMES 10 FINANCIAL ADVISORY FIRMS TO ITS ANNUAL CHARITABLE CHAMPIONS LIST

The 10 Firms Have Shown a Commitment to Giving through their Support of Varied Initiatives

ANDOVER, Mass., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation ("Invest in Others") announced today that it has selected 10 financial advisory firms for its annual Charitable Champions List, which recognizes companies that give back to their communities and successfully promote a culture of philanthropy within their organizations.

In 2021, the 10 Invest in Others (IiO) Charitable Champions raised a total of $2,095,952 in monetary contributions and donated a combined 20,746 volunteer hours through philanthropic programs and firmwide events. A panel of financial advisors adjudicated the submissions based on several factors, including employee benefits, company contributions and the quality of the firms' philanthropic events and programs.

The 2022 Charitable Champions are:

Arkos Global Advisors of Houston, Texas

Brighton Jones of Seattle, Wash.

Carson Group of Omaha, Neb.

Cary Stamp & Co. of Tequesta, Fl.

Cassaday & Company, Inc. of McLean, Va.

Hammond Iles Wealth Advisors of Wethersfield, Conn.

Pickler Wealth Advisors of Collierville, Tenn.

Rise Private Wealth Management of Bedford, N.H. , a practice of Ameriprise Financial

Savage & Associates of Maumee, Ohio

Tolleson Wealth Management of Dallas, Texas

"When companies prioritize giving back to their communities, it creates a culture that extends to all levels of the organization," said Megan McAuley, Executive Director and President of Invest in Others Charitable Foundation. "We're excited to recognize these 10 outstanding firms that have inspired their employees to give back. Through their example, these Charitable Champions are proving that the financial industry can be a force for good."

From environmental causes to financial literacy, animal welfare, medical research and support for youth and families, the 2022 Charitable Champions provided support to diverse nonprofits. In addition to offering monetary donations and volunteer time off, the 2022 winners developed a variety of firmwide events such as a garden planting in support of a nonprofit that prepares organic meals for families facing health crises and community breakfasts for teens and young adults transitioning out of homelessness.

To learn more about these firms and their corporate philanthropy programs, visit investinothers.org/charitable-champions.

About the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation

Invest in Others serves communities in need by providing critical support for nonprofit organizations. We channel the philanthropy and volunteerism of the finance industry into vulnerable communities and under-resourced causes. For more information, visit investinothers.org or follow Invest in Others on Twitter, LinkedIn, & Facebook.

