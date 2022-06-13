Café Santo Domingo arrives in the southeastern region of the United States

The renowned Dominican coffee brand will be available to consumers in the states of Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee

MIAMI, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominican company Industrias Banilejas (Induban) announced the expansion of the distribution of its leading brand, Café Santo Domingo, in six states in the southeastern United States. The expansion happens thanks to an agreement signed with Goya Foods.

Frank Unanue, President of Goya Foods of Florida, and Manuel Pozo Perelló, President of Induban, sign the agreement that expands the distribution of Café Santo Domingo in six states in the southeastern United States (PRNewswire)

Café Santo Domingo, considered the most recognized Dominican coffee brand both in the Dominican Republic and internationally, will be available for sale in the states of Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Manuel Pozo Perelló, president of Induban, explained that the expansion, made at the request of Goya, will add the presence of Café Santo Domingo to the southeastern region of the United States. The initial agreement between Induban and Goya Foods, signed last year, brought Café Santo Domingo to more than 20 states in the northeastern United States, including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts, among others.

Pozo Perelló and Frank Unanue, president of Goya Foods of Florida, participated in the signing of this new agreement

"For Industrias Banilejas, the speed with which this second step of expansion in our agreement with Goya has taken place is more than significant, and more significant still that it was the distributor who requested the presence of our brand in six other states, due to the continuous demand from supermarket buyers in the area," said Pozo Perelló.

In recent years, Goya Foods has expanded its commercial product offering with leading food brands from Latin America. Those brands, which now include Café Santo Domingo, will be available for sale in thousands of outlets, including independent supermarkets, regional supermarket chains and national chains.

Café Santo Domingo combines the best coffee beans roasted to perfection, with a complex aroma combining hazelnuts, caramel, and vanilla. It will be available in two varieties: classic and espresso. The classic has the perfect balance between the natural sweetness, soft acidity, and subtle characteristic bitterness of coffee. On the other hand, the espresso is a full-bodied coffee with an intense taste and aroma.

Pozo Perelló indicated that Café Santo Domingo, just like other Induban products, are also available throughout the United States through Amazon, the leader in the e-commerce channel. The company launched its virtual store linked to the famous sales platform in 2020.

About INDUBAN

Industrias Banilejas S.A.S., (INDUBAN) is the leading coffee producing company in the Dominican Republic. Established in 1945 for the purchase, elaboration, and sales of coffee, it later became an exporter of Dominican gold coffee, highly sought after in the United States and Europe. For more than 75 years, Induban has served Dominicans the aroma and flavor of Café Santo Domingo, the leading and most emblematic brand in the country. Its brands transcend borders, being enjoyed around the world, including The United States, Canada, Spain, Hungary, Russia, Aruba, St. Martin, and Virgin Islands, among others.

From left to right: Hector Mora, Sales Director of Goya Foods of Florida; Frank Unanue, President of Goya Foods of Florida; Manuel Pozo Perelló, Presidente de Induban; Nelson de los Santos, International Market Manager of Induban; and Walter Casas, Innovation and Projects Director of Induban (PRNewswire)

Frank Unanue, President of Goya Foods of Florida, and Manuel Pozo Perelló, President of Induban, shake hands (PRNewswire)

