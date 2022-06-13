ARUNA BIO ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF A NEW COMPOSITION OF MATTER PATENT COVERING NEURAL EXOSOMES IN JAPAN

BOSTON and ATHENS, Ga., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aruna Bio, Inc., a leader in the development of neural exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that the Japan UPSC UENO Patent Office has issued a patent, No. 7075594, to Aruna Bio and the University of Georgia Research Foundation allowing broad claims on the composition of neural exosomes and their use as a therapeutic for neurological diseases and disorders.

(PRNewsfoto/Aruna Bio, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"The potential breadth of CNS patient populations this technology could benefit is vast," said Stephen From , Aruna Bio CEO.

The Japanese patent further strengthens Aruna Bio's position in the global exosome and CNS therapeutics arena and enables the Company to aggressively advance its proprietary NEUR-Ex™ therapeutic development in the world's second largest and rapidly growing pharmaceutical market.

"The potential breadth of CNS patient populations this technology could benefit is vast," said Stephen From, Aruna Bio CEO. "Japan and the US are facing disease-treatment challenges as our populations age. Aruna Bio intends to address this growing therapeutic challenge in 2023 when we anticipate filing an IND application with the US FDA to investigate the safety of neural exosomes in ischemic stroke. And, given our in-house GMP manufacturing capabilities this gives us the ability to move forward rapidly in other disease areas as well." added From.

"Neural stem cell-derived exosomes have specific traits that lend nicely to applications in a wide range of neurological disorders, including combination products. Our strategy not only includes exploiting the therapeutic capabilities of AB126™, Aruna's native neural exosomes, as a standalone biologic, but also combining AB126™ with other therapeutic agents such as small molecules, proteins, and oligonucleotides leveraging our NEUR-Ex™ platform," said Steven Stice, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer.

About Aruna Bio

Aruna Bio is a leader in the development of neural exosomes for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company is utilizing its proprietary neural exosome platform (NEUR-EX™), and in-house manufacturing capability to develop a pipeline of neural exosome-based therapeutics able to cross the blood brain barrier and enhance the body's anti-inflammatory, self-repair and protective mechanisms to treat a range of neurodegenerative disorders where significant unmet medical need exists today. Additionally, the company's neural exosome platform can be combined with therapeutics, such as small molecules, siRNAs and proteins, across the blood brain barrier and to the site of disease.

Related Links

www . arunabio.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aruna Bio, Inc.