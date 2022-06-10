Hyperledger Foundation Welcomes Seven New Members, Including Avast, Infosys and National FinTech Center at Morgan State University

Releases Details of New Hyperledger Besu Execution Client Incentive Program

SAN FRANCISCO and AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at Consensus 2022, Hyperledger Foundation, the open, global ecosystem for enterprise blockchain technologies, announced seven new members, including Avast, Infosys, The Digital Dollar Project and the National FinTech Center at Morgan State University. During Consensus 2022, Hyperledger Foundation will be highlighting the widespread enterprise adoption and commitment to open source blockchain technologies. Attendees can visit the Hyperledger Foundation booth (623) to learn more about the recent inclusion of Hyperledger Besu in the Ethereum Foundation's Execution Layer Client Incentive Program, new project milestones with various projects including Hyperledger Cactus and Hyperledger Firefly and more.

(PRNewsfoto/Hyperledger Foundation) (PRNewswire)

Consensus 2022 attendees can visit Hyperledger Foundation at booth 623.

Hyperledger Foundation exists to foster the community-development of enterprise-grade blockchain software that will reshape commerce, currency, communications, identity and more. For that reason, the Ethereum Foundation (EF) has opted to include Hyperledger Besu in the Execution Layer Client Incentive Program (ELCIP). The program will provide execution-layer client teams with locked ETH in the form of live validators to be released according to certain milestones, including post-merge performance and progress towards enabling withdrawals from the beacon chain. The client incentive program is a strategic investment by the EF to engage the Hyperledger Besu community in ensuring a diversity of clients and overall health of the network.

In a further indication of the commitment to open source software in the enterprise market, Avast is joining Hyperledger Foundation after acquiring two Hyperledger member companies, Evernym and SecureKey. Both companies have been long-time contributors to Hyperledger and integrated the technology into the core of their businesses. A recent case study with Bosch focused on the company's strategic process for developing open source technologies and how that led to Hyperledger Lab Perun. In another case study, Hitachi shares the ROI of implementing a Hyperledger-based solution to streamline its own internal procurement process, putting the open source software it helps develop to work to better its own business.

"As we move towards an increasingly decentralized future, the role of openly developed and governed enterprise blockchain technologies will only grow in importance," said Daniela Barbosa, Executive Director, Hyperledger Foundation, and General Manager Blockchain, Healthcare and Identity at the Linux Foundation. "We see more and more of our technologies being adopted and adapted to support new business models, creating opportunities for new developers and driving innovation at companies of every size. We welcome the investment both our new members and the Ethereum Foundation are making in accelerating the development and deployment of Hyperledger technologies."

Hyperledger Foundation allows organizations to create enterprise-grade, industry-specific applications, platforms and hardware systems to support their individual business transactions by offering enterprise-grade, open source distributed ledger frameworks, libraries and tools. General members joining the community are Avast, Corsha, Infosys and NextGenTek Consulting.

Hyperledger Foundation supports a premier global open source blockchain community that values the contributions and participation from various entities. As such, pre-approved non-profits, open source projects and government entities can join Hyperledger Foundation at no cost as associate members. Associate members joining this month include the National FinTech Center at Morgan State University, The Digital Dollar Project and Universidad Tecnológica Nacional - Facultad Regional Córdoba.

New member quotes:

Avast

"A strong developer community is foundational to the adoption of decentralized identity technology, and we're proud to join the Hyperledger Foundation to help grow this community and collaborate with some of the brightest minds in the space," said Charles Walton, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Identity at Avast. "Our membership comes in the wake of our recent acquisitions of Evernym and SecureKey, two long-time contributors to Hyperledger that will continue their involvement under Avast."

Corsha

"We are incredibly excited and honored to join the Hyperledger Foundation," said Anusha Iyer, co-founder and CTO of Corsha. "Hyperledger Fabric is an integral part of Corsha's product and is truly at the root of what makes our technology unique and innovative. We can't wait to work alongside some of the best minds and biggest contributors to Hyperledger Fabric and engage with this fantastic community over the years to come."

Infosys

"Infosys is delighted to join the Hyperledger Foundation and work together with community members to unlock the true potential of blockchain technology," said Gopikrishnan Konnanath, Senior Vice President, Global Head – Engineering Services and Blockchain, Infosys. "We see blockchain as a vital cog in building a truly digital future for our clients from the very core of their enterprise and at scale. We are excited to share our experiences here and learn from the community members to drive adoption of blockchain across various facets of business."

NextGenTek Consulting

"It is a privilege to be able to join the Hyperledger Foundation," said Dr. Harry Hunter, CEO of NextGenTek Consulting. "NextGenTek is passionate about providing solutions to industry wide issues using innovative technology. With the adoption of blockchain technology, NextGenTek has been able to provide a new technological foundation to critical sectors and aid businesses to find a real source of truth. By being part of the Hyperledger community, we hope to be a vehicle to spread truth to other businesses, public services, and individuals that can benefit from this technological revolution that has not yet reached its full potential."

About Hyperledger Foundation

Hyperledger Foundation was founded in 2015 to bring transparency and efficiency to the enterprise market by fostering a thriving ecosystem around open source blockchain software technologies. As a project of the Linux Foundation, Hyperledger Foundation coordinates a community of member and non member organizations, individual contributors and software developers building enterprise-grade platforms, libraries, tools and solutions for multi-party systems using blockchain, distributed ledger, and related technologies. Organizations join Hyperledger Foundation to demonstrate technical leadership, collaborate and network with others, and raise awareness around their efforts in the enterprise blockchain community. Members include industry-leading organizations in finance, banking, healthcare, supply chains, manufacturing, technology and beyond. All Hyperledger code is built publicly and available under the Apache license. To learn more, visit: https://www.hyperledger.org/ .

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation and its projects are supported by more than 1,800 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects, including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, Hyperledger Foundation, RISC-V, and more, are critical to the world's infrastructure. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org .

Contact:

Emily Fisher

Linux Foundation/Hyperledger

PR@Hyperledger.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyperledger Foundation