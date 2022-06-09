XT.com Opens Trading for Army Dollar Token (ARMY)

DUBAI, UAE, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Top multi-asset and comprehensive exchange XT.com opens its platform to Army Dollar Token (ARMY). In detail, ARMY token holders can now enjoy the benefits of the XT.com exchange when it comes to trading and liquidity. Trading will begin on June 9, 2022 at (UTC+7).

The ARMY/USDT trading pair can be found in the Main zone (Metaverse).

"We are excited about the listing of Army Dollar Token (ARMY)", said Anisor, Global CMO of XT.com. "With the extensive experience of XT.com in the crypto space, together we can reach new heights in expanding our reach in the whole crypto ecosystem."

On the other hand, Army Dollar Token (ARMY) is a cryptocurrency network that utilizes blockchain technology. It is a multi-platform ecosystem that includes social media offline events, metaverse and finance funding for the fans of award-winning artists BTS.

The native token of the platform – ARMY, can be used to reward its community for their participation in the network. Furthermore, concert tickets and collectible fan merchandise at the ecosystem's marketplace can be purchased using the token.

About Army Dollar Token (ARMY)

BTS Army Co. minted the Army Dollar Token (ARMY) for the exclusive purpose of financing the Armyworld.io metaverse and its BTS news site. Furthermore, the ARMY network aims to unite all the BTS fans around the world with its real-time playground powered by the platform's blockchain. Through this, it will be easier for the Army Dollar Token team to work more closely with the artist and its managing company.

About XT.com

XT.com is a top-performing exchange in the industry. It ranks one of the top 3 exchanges in CoinGecko in terms of 24-hour volume. Currently, XT.com supports over 600 tokens with almost 1000 trading pairs. Users of the exchange can enjoy various features such as currency transactions, OTC transactions, leveraged transactions, and contract transactions.

The exchange supports communities and languages from countries such as Africa, Russia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, China, and India, to name a few. Therefore, enabling more flexible trading opportunities for its users worldwide.

